Abbey Road takes on Chico State

The cast of Abby Road crosses Esplanade in a Beatles like fashion Photo credit: Courtesy of Uncle Dad's Art Collective The cast of Abby Road crosses Esplanade in a Beatles like fashion Photo credit: Courtesy of Uncle Dad's Art Collective

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Uncle Dad’s Art Collective is reintroducing The Beatles’ iconic, Abbey Road, in a brilliant new light at the Laxson Auditorium Feb. 3-4.

The performance will tell the story of “The Dreamer,” a character that lulls herself into a subconscious, Alice In Wonderland-like world full of mysterious doors. Each time the Dreamer opens a door, the audience is taken into a different setting and situation that corresponds with the whimsical songs belonging to Abbey Road.

“We wanted to use material that people are familiar with,” said music director Joshua Hegg. “What is special about the album, Abbey Road, is that it changes style, so we created one storyline for engagement.”

Uncle Dad’s has put on works similar to Abbey Road. Last year’s Queen: A Night At The Opera and a compilation of Prince’s Purple Rain from the year before, were both extremely popular.

However, Abbey Road will be different. The collective is producing their largest mixed-media collaboration yet. The performance will include visual projections, 10 local vocalists, Uncle Dad’s 17-piece orchestra, local dance groups directed by seven featured choreographers, seven local bands (some from Chico State) and an acrobat to seamlessly mend the music and plot line into one cohesive piece of work.

“Abbey Road will be a gateway for the audience to explore local arts, especially students who haven’t had the opportunity to experience the art community. It is going to be on of our higher quality and well-organized performances,” said Hegg. “Come to be entertained.”

Performances begin at 7:30 p.m.

Ticket prices are as follows:

Adult: $18 Senior: $16 Youth: $10 Student: $10 (with Chico State ID).

Beatles enthusiast or not, come and be enthralled by a massive and live compilation of a historical work of music, not to mention a visual aspect never before seen in Chico.

Anisha Brady can be reached at artseditor@theorion.com or @theorion_arts on Twitter.