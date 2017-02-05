Photo of the day
February 5, 2017
Filed under Multimedia, Photo Galleries
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Gisela Ramirez, Class of 2019, is a Liberal Studies and Art Education Major working on her ceramics project. In the beginning of the semester, she created sketches of an intertwined sun and moon which she hopes to bring to life with her artistic abilities.
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.