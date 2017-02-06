The student news site of California State University, Chico

Candidates for VP of business and finance to visit campus

Kendall Hall, Chico State's administration building. Photo credit: Daniel Wright

Daniel Wright
February 6, 2017
A three-way battle for the position of vice president for business and finance, at Chico State, is set to begin.

A nationwide search for candidates was conducted, with applications coming in from across the country.

Three finalists have been chosen to interview for the position:

1. Milton Santiago, Interim vice president for Continuing Education and Workforce development, Lehman College New York.

2. Robbi D. Stivers, executive director, Office of Capital Projects, University of Tennessee

3. Chris Constantin, assistant city manager, City of Chico

Professor Charles Zartman is to chair the committee responsible for the selection of candidates.

“We helped draft a comprehensive position announcement, thoughtfully screened the applicants, and served as genuine CSU, Chico ambassadors during the semi-finalists interviews,” Zartman said.

The three finalists will come to Chico State between Feb. 13-21 for their final interviews.

Recommendations from the hiring committees, faculty and administration will then be given to President Hutchinson, who will make the final decision.

The new VP is expected to be chosen by the end of February.

Daniel Wright can be reached at newseditor@theorion.com or @Danny_W_Chico on Twitter.

