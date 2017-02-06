The student news site of California State University, Chico

A Catalyst against teenage dating violence

Daniel Wright
February 6, 2017
Catalyst will be hosting a teen dating violence training seminar Feb. 27, free for all adults to learn how to become allies against teen dating violence.

In 2010, congress declared Feb. as Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention month. Catalyst aims to do something to help teenagers in abusive relationships.

“We are living in a world where one in three high school students report experiencing some form of abuse in their relationship,” press release from Catalyst stated.

Along with the violence prevention training, at the Chico branch of the Butte county library, Catalyst will also be providing presentations at local high schools.

“To bring attention to the fact that anyone can suffer from domestic violence regardless of age,” Alyssa Cozine, a Community Educator with Catalyst said.

Daniel Wright can be reached at theorioneditor@gmail.com or at @Danny_W_Chico on Twitter

