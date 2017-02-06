Student gets suspended for pulling out knife

Chico Police Department

Call Type: Suspicious Subject

Sunday, 4:10 p.m., Cedar Village Apartments

Subject was yelling, screaming and running in the complex threatening other tenants. They left and then returned once again threatening tenants.

Call Type: Domestic Dispute

Sunday, 9:49 p.m., Forest Ave.

Man hitting a woman in the parking lot. They were arguing over keys to their vehicle, both denied any physical contact.

Call Type: Suspicious Subject

Monday, 12:09 p.m., Parkview Elementary School

Two people were measuring a gate near the school, employees thought they were with the district. When subjects were asked questions, they were uncooperative and wouldn’t tell them what they were doing.

Call Type: Threats

Monday, 6:25 p.m., Bidwell Jr. High School

Student made a threat to show up to school and shoot everyone. Teacher of student told authorities that the student makes threats all the time.

Call Type: Drunk in Public



Tuesday, 12:23 p.m., Wal Mart

Male stumbling around, drinking beer and sitting on a picnic bench on the side of the building,

Call Type: Knife



Wednesday, 9:21 a.m., Bidwell Jr High School

Student pulled out a knife and began waving it around yelling “I’m gonna kill all the cheerleaders.” Student was suspended.

Call Type: Animal Cruelty



Thursday, 12:05 p.m., E 20th St

A woman fell from her bike, when she got up she started beating her dog. She stopped hitting the dog when officials confronted her.

University Police Department

Call Type: Suspicious Subject



Thursday, 8:46 a.m., Modoc Hall

A woman trying to open car doors near Childcare center. She walked away when she noticed someone watching her.

Call Type: Transient Call

Thursday, 1:35 p.m., Physical Science Building

Group of 3 men drinking out of a whiskey bottle under the overhang of Physical Science building, on the side near Children’s Park.

Alejandra Fraga can be reached at newseditor@theorion.com or @alifragster on twitter.

