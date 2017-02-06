The student news site of California State University, Chico

Chico State retired faculty member dead at 83

George Maderos Playing for the San Francisco 49ers. Photo courtesy of the official SF 49ers Facebook page.

George Maderos Playing for the San Francisco 49ers. Photo courtesy of the official SF 49ers Facebook page.

Daniel Wright
February 6, 2017
Filed under Breaking News, Campus, Community, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






George Maderos, a Chico State alumnus and retired football coach died Feb. 2 at the age of 83.

Born in 1933, Maderos was raised in Chico, attended Chico High followed by Chico State. During his time as a Wildcat he won 14 varsity letters, in a variety of sports.

“Maderos was a three-time selection to the Small College All-America team, and drafted by the San Francisco 49ers following his senior season,” a university press release stated.

In 1969 he received Chico State’s player of the century. Several of his records still stand today.

In 1957 he came to work at Chico State as the assistant football coach, and eight months later, the position of head coach was given to him making him the youngest head coach at any university, at the age of 23.

He coached football for 10 years, and then resigned to coach semi-pro football teams. He continued to teach other athletic courses at Chico State until his retirement in 1995.

“Maderos is survived by his wife, Debbie; his son Matt and his two daughters, Lana and Mattie; and his son Clint,” university press release stated.

Daniel Wright can be contacted at theorioneditor@gmail.com or at Danny_W_Chico on Twitter.

Print Friendly

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




  • Chico State retired faculty member dead at 83

    Arts & Entertainment

    Photo of the day

  • Chico State retired faculty member dead at 83

    Administration

    Students and faculty gather to protest tuition hikes

  • Chico State retired faculty member dead at 83

    Columns

    OrionScopes: Week of Jan. 30

  • Chico State retired faculty member dead at 83

    Administration

    Chico State to pay former employee to work elsewhere

  • Chico State retired faculty member dead at 83

    Columns

    Surviving as a vegan in college

  • Chico State retired faculty member dead at 83

    Columns

    #WomensMarch was disappointing

  • Chico State retired faculty member dead at 83

    Columns

    Rightfully marching on

  • Chico State retired faculty member dead at 83

    Community

    Marchers fill Chico streets

  • Chico State retired faculty member dead at 83

    Columns

    News sources do not seek the truth

  • Chico State retired faculty member dead at 83

    Arts & Entertainment

    365 Chico ends with surprising discoveries

The student news site of California State University, Chico
Chico State retired faculty member dead at 83