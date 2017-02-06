Chico State retired faculty member dead at 83

George Maderos Playing for the San Francisco 49ers. Photo courtesy of the official SF 49ers Facebook page. George Maderos Playing for the San Francisco 49ers. Photo courtesy of the official SF 49ers Facebook page.

George Maderos, a Chico State alumnus and retired football coach died Feb. 2 at the age of 83.

Born in 1933, Maderos was raised in Chico, attended Chico High followed by Chico State. During his time as a Wildcat he won 14 varsity letters, in a variety of sports.

“Maderos was a three-time selection to the Small College All-America team, and drafted by the San Francisco 49ers following his senior season,” a university press release stated.

In 1969 he received Chico State’s player of the century. Several of his records still stand today.

In 1957 he came to work at Chico State as the assistant football coach, and eight months later, the position of head coach was given to him making him the youngest head coach at any university, at the age of 23.

He coached football for 10 years, and then resigned to coach semi-pro football teams. He continued to teach other athletic courses at Chico State until his retirement in 1995.

“Maderos is survived by his wife, Debbie; his son Matt and his two daughters, Lana and Mattie; and his son Clint,” university press release stated.

Daniel Wright can be contacted at theorioneditor@gmail.com or at Danny_W_Chico on Twitter.