Music that needs a hair whip

We all remember Willow Smith’s “I Whip My Hair Back and Forth,” some of us not less fondly than others. Despite the previous song mistakes or bias against her brother, Jaden Smith is taking a chance on her new music, and it proves to be worthwhile.

I was introduced to her song “Wait a Minute!” reluctantly at first, but I gravely underestimated her as a musician. This is an upbeat, rhythmically beautiful song stemming off of sounds similar to Childish Gambino’s newest album “Awaken, My Love!” If you’re personally familiar and a fan of the single “Redbone” from Gambino’s album, it’s likely you’ll love “Wait a Minute” song by Smith.

On top of the rhythmic beats she provides in “Wait a Minute,” Smith has also produced two songs that have just released into the music world. “Female Energy” and “JIMI,” are both available on Soundcloud and emphasize the calming and thought-provoking lyrics Smith is capable of.

Both are easily described as soulful with hints of jazz-like tones. The two songs are great for the more peaceful minded, artistic and brainy people. There’s nothing simple about either melody. Each is outstandingly complex and perfect to leave on replay as the hours melt away.

Willow Smith is making her way to the top of the music scene, beginning in early 2016 and continuing into this year with songs that people hear once and fall in love with.

I don’t doubt that I will hear more from her in the near future, and I’m not expecting anything but greatness from her new music. It’s also not too late to jump on the bandwagon! If your Spotify playlist is a bit dry and you find your daily commutes a bit too silent, start streaming Willow Smith and her reinvented sounds.

Kyra Stemplinger can be reached at opinioneditor@theorion.com or @theorion_news on Twitter.