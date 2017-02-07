Unemployment rates rise





The U.S. Department of Labor announced Friday that unemployment rose slightly to a 4.8 percent for January.

According to the Bureau of Labor statistics, 227,000 new jobs have been added in the last month.

This increased was in retail trade, construction and financial services.



said Megan Odom, director of the Career Center.

While the statistics were compiled two weeks prior to President Donald Trump taking office, Friday’s report is the first released during his presidency.

Jacqueline Morales can be reached at orionnewseditor@gmail.com or @lovejackshawty on Twitter.