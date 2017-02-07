Liberation in motion set to music

Penelope Foxx performs onstage. Photo courtesy of the Malteazers Penelope Foxx performs onstage. Photo courtesy of the Malteazers

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

For the uninitiated, burlesque seems like nothing more than people taking their clothes off. For “The Malteazers,” it is so much more. The 12-person group bills itself as “Chico’s very own queer-friendly, body-positive burlesque troupe,” and for many of its members, it’s a source of empowerment, positivity and support.

“It’s about coming together to see this group become something so beautiful, and everyone here supports each other. I’m just so happy to help mold that into something amazing,” says troupe leader Penelope Foxx, aged 23.

Burlesque is a style of performance that emphasizes dance and theatrics while incorporating erotic elements. For some performers, stripteases are involved, but for many it’s about the message and story behind the tease.

The Malteazers, referred to in this article as their stage names, range in occupations from students to hairdressers to sign spinners. Their acts are no different in diversity. Miss Dee, 42, prefers the traditional approach with nods to burlesque’s roots in vaudeville with old Jazz numbers, while Elle LaFaye, 29, takes inspiration from modern dancers and her fellow troupe members. Belladonna Bathory, 25, is comfortable with full exposure during her horror-inspired dances, and Penelope chooses to strip down to her dress and tights.

Though the dances and people within the Malteazers are very different, the motivation behind performing is the same. One motivation is combating their own negative body images. Lila DeSoir, 26, says

“I have a lot of body issues, and now I’m learning to kind of understand and accept the beauty of my own body.” Miss Dee adds,“It was harder for me to do a dance where I actually showed my stomach more than anything else. Getting to that point was huge.”

Another motivation behind burlesque is the feeling of empowerment. “It’s incredibly empowering. As someone who was constantly hearing catcalls, and as a victim of sexual abuse, it’s so empowering to be able to take off my clothes and decide what people get to see…. They get to see what I want them to see and nothing else,” states Belladonna.

The Malteazers want people in Chico to know that burlesque is not the same as stripping. Though the removal of clothing happens a lot, the Malteazers know how to be sexy in other ways. Lilith of the Valley, 22, states,

“Some people find portrayals of intelligence or politics attractive, or certain displays of the body or covered teases, stuff like that. I think it’s complicating the idea of burlesque where the end goal is to be completely nude onstage.”

Ultimately, burlesque proves to be so much more than nudity.

“I did my first dance last month and it was a really empowering, I’d say life-changing experience,” says Elle.

The Malteazers, who are still looking for dancers, will be performing a Roaring ’20s themed show on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 10 p.m. at the Maltese, located at 1600 Park Ave.

Adrianna McCain can be reached at artseditor@theorion.com or @theorion_arts on Twitter.