Chico State baseball loses on a walk off

Sonny Cortez warms up, getting ready to bat. Photo credit: Lindsay Pincus Sonny Cortez warms up, getting ready to bat. Photo credit: Lindsay Pincus





On Saturday morning, the Wildcat baseball team was defeated by Point Loma with a walk off win in San Diego. This match was the third in a four game series against the Sea Lions.

Chico State started the game strong with a run scored by senior infielder, Andru Cardenas, from an RBI single hit by senior catcher, Dillon Kelley.

A home run hit by the Sea Lions tied the score back up with one run each, proving the game to be a battle from the start.

Wildcats score freshman catcher Tyler Stofiel and Kelley to advance the score to 3-1. Soon after, Point Loma scored on an RBI single, shrinking Chico State’s lead 3-2.

A home run by the Sea Lions in the bottom of the ninth inning made pulling out a home win tangible for them. With the score tied 3-3 and junior pitcher Dan Beavers on the mound, Point Loma scored once more on an RBI single.

This run resulted in an immediate walk off win for the Sea Lions, their first of the series.

“A couple mental mistakes along with missed opportunities cost us, but they are mistakes we intend to learn from,” said Brian Pozos, junior shortstop.

Point Loma’s victory marked the first pre-season loss for the ‘Cats.

Chico State faces Simpson University in a four game home series at Nettleton Stadium Feb. 11-12.

“We plan to bounce back by getting after it in practice this week so we can come out strong next weekend,” Pozos said.

Anna Baytosh can be reached at orionsportseditor@gmail.com or@anna_baytosh on Twitter.