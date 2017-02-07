The student news site of California State University, Chico

Chico State baseball loses on a walk off

Sonny Cortez warms up, getting ready to bat. Photo credit: Lindsay Pincus

Sonny Cortez warms up, getting ready to bat. Photo credit: Lindsay Pincus

Anna Baytosh
February 7, 2017
Filed under Baseball, Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






On Saturday morning, the Wildcat baseball team was defeated by Point Loma with a walk off win in San Diego. This match was the third in a four game series against the Sea Lions.

Chico State started the game strong with a run scored by senior infielder, Andru Cardenas, from an RBI single hit by senior catcher, Dillon Kelley.

A home run hit by the Sea Lions tied the score back up with one run each, proving the game to be a battle from the start.

Wildcats score freshman catcher Tyler Stofiel and Kelley to advance the score to 3-1. Soon after, Point Loma scored on an RBI single, shrinking Chico State’s lead 3-2.

A home run by the Sea Lions in the bottom of the ninth inning made pulling out a home win tangible for them. With the score tied 3-3 and junior pitcher Dan Beavers on the mound, Point Loma scored once more on an RBI single.

This run resulted in an immediate walk off win for the Sea Lions, their first of the series.

“A couple mental mistakes along with missed opportunities cost us, but they are mistakes we intend to learn from,” said Brian Pozos, junior shortstop.

Point Loma’s victory marked the first pre-season loss for the ‘Cats.

Chico State faces Simpson University in a four game home series at Nettleton Stadium Feb. 11-12.

“We plan to bounce back by getting after it in practice this week so we can come out strong next weekend,” Pozos said.

Anna Baytosh can be reached at orionsportseditor@gmail.com or@anna_baytosh on Twitter.

Print Friendly

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




  • Chico State baseball loses on a walk off

    Columns

    OrionScopes: Week of Feb. 6

  • Chico State baseball loses on a walk off

    Arts & Entertainment

    Photo of the day

  • Chico State baseball loses on a walk off

    Administration

    Students and faculty gather to protest tuition hikes

  • Chico State baseball loses on a walk off

    Administration

    Chico State to pay former employee to work elsewhere

  • Chico State baseball loses on a walk off

    Columns

    Surviving as a vegan in college

  • Chico State baseball loses on a walk off

    Columns

    #WomensMarch was disappointing

  • Chico State baseball loses on a walk off

    Columns

    Rightfully marching on

  • Chico State baseball loses on a walk off

    Community

    Marchers fill Chico streets

  • Chico State baseball loses on a walk off

    Columns

    News sources do not seek the truth

  • Chico State baseball loses on a walk off

    Arts & Entertainment

    365 Chico ends with surprising discoveries

The student news site of California State University, Chico
Chico State baseball loses on a walk off