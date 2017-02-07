Local hip-hop artist bursting with talent

Calex performing at DJ Malachi's Nef the Pharoah Concert Photo credit: Natasha Doron Calex performing at DJ Malachi's Nef the Pharoah Concert Photo credit: Natasha Doron

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Conscious hip-hop artists similar to the likes of Andre 3000 and Kendrick Lamar are hard to come by. But Chico State student, and artist, Calex is a rapper born with this capacity of talent.

Christian “Calex” Alexander is a fifth-year music student at Chico State with a passion for writing and making music.

“I’d say my music consists of hip-hop, alternative rap and R&B. I sing here and there and I write all of my songs,” Calex said.

Growing up in Inglewood, Calex has always had a good ear for music. “I’ve always considered myself an old soul. I listened to all the old school OGs that most kids my age didn’t listen to but it always appealed to me.”

When writing his music, Calex tries to touch both the listener’s soul and mind with meaningful lyrics.

“When I get into creative songwriting mode, I listen to other artists for inspiration. I also write what’s on my mind and write songs based off my mood and what I’m feeling at the moment in my heart and mind,” Calex said.

After releasing his latest project, Calex is dedicated into making a music career for himself.

“Being a music major and all, I feel like I’ve learned most of the ropes and what it takes to be in the music industry. There’s a lot that goes into music production and I’m learning more and more everyday,” Calex said.

Calex hopes to attract listeners through the genuine quality of his music alone.

“I don’t want people thinking they should listen to my music, but rather wanting and have a desire to listen to my music. Everything comes genuine for me when it comes to my music, and it should speak for itself.”

Calex believes he has a lot to offer to the industry with his talents and is ready to take music career further when he graduates from Chico State.

Niyat Teferi can be reached at artseditor@theorion.com or @theorion_arts on Twitter.