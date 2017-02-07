The student news site of California State University, Chico

‘So Much Light’ Shines bright at 1078 Gallery

Some of the art at the 1078 Gallery Photo credit: Jenny Salazar

Some of the art at the 1078 Gallery Photo credit: Jenny Salazar

Julia Maldonado
February 7, 2017
Filed under Arts & Entertainment, Community

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The 1078 Gallery hosted a concert last Saturday with artist ‘So Much Light’ headlining, along with three other acts. Each act had different musical styles and preferences, ranging from Indie hip-hop and Rock. The opening acts included Chico locals “Surrounded By Giants” and “Team Skins,” as well as Sacramento native Hobo Johnson.

Surrounded By Giants and Team Skins are both rock-based bands, with a slight difference in style. While Surrounded By Giants is more hardcore rock and roll, Team Skins is on the softer side. The catch with Team Skins- they played without their shirts on- which was an interesting touch to their performance.

IMG_0463.JPG

So Much Light performs at the 1078 Gallery Photo credit: Jenny Salazar

Hobo Johnson is an Indie Hip Hop singer, who has a more emotional approach to his sound. He played songs about his dad, a girl who doesn’t love him back and an acapella he wrote while coming back from Minnesota on a three-day long bus ride. His songs felt like you were sat down in a circle and he’d tell you a story with his music.

Elk Grove based artist Damien Verrett, better known by his stage name So Much Light, is no stranger to the 1078 stage.

“I think you guys have a pretty educated music community because you have that recording arts program, so I have a ton of friends who came out of Chico who work in music now,” Verrett said. “The creative community here is just really active.”

IMG_0459.JPG

Hobo Johnson performs at the 1078 Gallery Photo credit: Jenny Salazar

“So Much Light’s music is sexy and about complicated relationships,” Sharhera Hyatt, a friend of Verrett, said. During his performance, he projected videos of a fan rotating and views of a church. It was relaxing, but upbeat enough to keep the crowd going.

The crowd was wild with excitement from each act and each artist had a genuine connection with them. A wide variety of people and ages came to the show, but no matter the age, everyone rocked out and danced to their heart’s content.

You can find each artist’s music to check out for yourself below (credit to Facebook)

So Much Light

Hobo Johnson

Surrounded By Giants

Team Skins

Julia Maldonado can be reached at artseditor@theorion.com or @theorion_arts on Twitter.

Print Friendly

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




  • ‘So Much Light’ Shines bright at 1078 Gallery

    Columns

    OrionScopes: Week of Feb. 6

  • ‘So Much Light’ Shines bright at 1078 Gallery

    Arts & Entertainment

    Photo of the day

  • ‘So Much Light’ Shines bright at 1078 Gallery

    Administration

    Students and faculty gather to protest tuition hikes

  • ‘So Much Light’ Shines bright at 1078 Gallery

    Administration

    Chico State to pay former employee to work elsewhere

  • ‘So Much Light’ Shines bright at 1078 Gallery

    Columns

    Surviving as a vegan in college

  • ‘So Much Light’ Shines bright at 1078 Gallery

    Columns

    #WomensMarch was disappointing

  • ‘So Much Light’ Shines bright at 1078 Gallery

    Columns

    Rightfully marching on

  • ‘So Much Light’ Shines bright at 1078 Gallery

    Community

    Marchers fill Chico streets

  • ‘So Much Light’ Shines bright at 1078 Gallery

    Columns

    News sources do not seek the truth

  • ‘So Much Light’ Shines bright at 1078 Gallery

    Arts & Entertainment

    365 Chico ends with surprising discoveries

The student news site of California State University, Chico
‘So Much Light’ Shines bright at 1078 Gallery