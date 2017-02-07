Ballin’ on a budget





Filed under Columns, Opinion

Retail therapy is a real thing and for those Chico State students who want to keep a fresh style without breaking the bank, the area around campus offers a tremendous amount of affordable shops where you can find trendy clothes.

Show Love Thrift is located at 1405 Park Ave. Not only do they offer every day deals such as buy one get one free Mondays or 50 percent off sales on Tuesdays, but the store is organized and filled with an extensive selection of clothing and sizes. Along with these deals, it’s staffed with helpful employees who keep the store well maintained. Show Love Thrift receives a 5-star rating and is a must see for students who need new items to add to their wardrobe.

The ARC Store at 2020 Park Ave. offers a broad variety of clothing within an organized space. The customer service here is also nice. Every time I’ve browsed the store, I’ve walked out with some of my favorite clothing pieces to date. The store doesn’t offer the same discounted options as Show Love Thrift, but still allows customers to shop without over spending. The ARC Store is rated 4 out of 5 stars and highly recommend.

The Salvation Army Thrift Store, located at 700 Broadway, also gets 4 out of 5 stars. The variety of clothing here is outstanding, however, it’s also occasionally outdated. The staff behind the counter are kind and eager to help. The layout is nice and makes it easy to browse for clothing. Be sure to stop here on your next binge shopping journey.

Downtown Chico’s Retro Reduxx Vintage Boutique is the home of clothing from eras past. Everything from the “Friends” look, to more modern styles, can be found inside the shop. The store features an entire table of aged Levi jeans in the middle, which makes it feel like home. However, many pieces here are a little too themed for the every day, which is why it rolls in at 3.5 stars. Don’t let that rating scare you. There are some great throwback treasures in this store.

My visit to The Thrift Queen, located at 641 Nord Ave, is closer to a treasure hunt than an actual shopping experience. The woman who owns the store is eager to help customers browse. However, the organization is a problem. The aisles are lined with clothes and only parts of the floor are visible.

I did walk away with three new pieces for under $30, but it was overwhelming to look through all that she offered and I gave up early. If you’re willing to dig and aren’t prone to a bit of claustrophobia, there are some cool clothes in here worthy of exploration. The Thrift Queen was a great experience, but the cluttered atmosphere gives it a rating of 3 out of 5 stars.

There’s no reason to stay brand specific when there are textbooks, access codes and three much needed cups of coffee a day to purchase. Thrift stores in Chico are the best way to stay fashionable without draining your wallet.

Kyra Stemplinger can be reached at opinioneditor@theorion.com or @theorion_news on Twitter.