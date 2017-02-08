Rape reported at Kappa Sigma fraternity
February 8, 2017
On Super Bowl Sunday, a person reported a rape at the Kappa Sigma Fraternity house on W. Fifth Street.
The incident took place on Feb. 5 around 3 p.m., according to the University Police report.
University Police Chief John Feeney sent out a campus-wide email alerting students of the rape that occurred in accordance to the Jeanne Clery Act.
Campus authorities stated that the suspect’s identity is known. No known arrests have been made.
