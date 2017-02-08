The student news site of California State University, Chico

Rape reported at Kappa Sigma fraternity

Kappa Sigma Fraternity on W. Fifth street Photo credit: Carly Campbell

Kappa Sigma Fraternity on W. Fifth street Photo credit: Carly Campbell

Carly Campbell
February 8, 2017
Filed under Breaking News, Campus, Crime, News, Showcase

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






On Super Bowl Sunday, a person reported a rape at the Kappa Sigma Fraternity house on W. Fifth Street.

The incident took place on Feb. 5 around 3 p.m., according to the University Police report.

University Police Chief John Feeney sent out a campus-wide email alerting students of the rape that occurred in accordance to the Jeanne Clery Act.

Campus authorities stated that the suspect’s identity is known. No known arrests have been made.

Carly Campbell can be reached at orionnewseditor@gmail.com or @carlyorion on Twitter.

Print Friendly

Tags: ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




  • Rape reported at Kappa Sigma fraternity

    Columns

    OrionScopes: Week of Feb. 6

  • Rape reported at Kappa Sigma fraternity

    Arts & Entertainment

    Photo of the day

  • Rape reported at Kappa Sigma fraternity

    Administration

    Students and faculty gather to protest tuition hikes

  • Rape reported at Kappa Sigma fraternity

    Administration

    Chico State to pay former employee to work elsewhere

  • Rape reported at Kappa Sigma fraternity

    Columns

    Surviving as a vegan in college

  • Rape reported at Kappa Sigma fraternity

    Columns

    #WomensMarch was disappointing

  • Rape reported at Kappa Sigma fraternity

    Columns

    Rightfully marching on

  • Rape reported at Kappa Sigma fraternity

    Community

    Marchers fill Chico streets

  • Rape reported at Kappa Sigma fraternity

    Columns

    News sources do not seek the truth

  • Rape reported at Kappa Sigma fraternity

    Arts & Entertainment

    365 Chico ends with surprising discoveries

The student news site of California State University, Chico
Rape reported at Kappa Sigma fraternity