Meriam Library welcomes all-gender restrooms

All-gender restroom Photo credit: Alejandra Fraga

Meriam Library has added two all-gender restrooms on the third floor.

“We have a very diverse population here…we want to be responsive to that population,” said Patrick Newell, Dean of Meriam Library.

Meriam library will be undergoing many changes that serve the Chico State community as they want to encourage diversity, Newell discussed.

Along with all-gender restrooms, Meriam Library will be adding rooms for students to practice presentations in, reflection rooms for religious practices and a breastfeeding room.

“We are trying to make changes that are going to provide opportunities,” said Newell.

Alejandra Fraga can be reached at newseditor@theorion.com or @alifragster on twitter.