Reported rape at Kappa Sigma house investigation ongoing, UPD Chief says

The investigation into the reported rape that occurred Feb. 5 at the Kappa Sigma fraternity house is ongoing, according to University Police Chief John Feeney.

The University Police Department was made aware of the incident after it received a call from the hospital where the woman who reported the rape was seeking treatment.

The student chose to remain confidential through her Title IX rights and is not cooperating with UPD’s criminal investigation, Feeney said. Without her cooperation, UPD cannot make an arrest until evidence has been gathered.

“The investigation will include an interview with the suspect and other witness reports,” Feeney said.

According to Feeney, the student is cooperating with the Title IX investigation conducted by the Human Resources Service Center. The office declined to comment on whether there is an ongoing investigation into the report.

Molly Sullivan can be reached at newseditor@theorion.com or @SullivanMollyM on Twitter.