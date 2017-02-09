The student news site of California State University, Chico

Love week events on campus

Love Week activities that occur during the week of Valentine's Day. Photo courtesy of Student Philanthropy Council.

Jafet Serrato
February 9, 2017
The student philanthropy council is hosting love week, an event for students from Feb. 13-18.

Activities scheduled to take place are:

  • Feb. 13: Philanthropy awareness day, a flag is staked on campus symbolizing the donors and impact of giving.
  • Feb. 14: A photo booth and free baked goods will be present at tabling.
  • Feb. 15: Faculty and staff will receive appreciation cards from students.
  • Feb. 16: A social media giveaway titled “where’s Willie?”
  • Feb. 17: members of SPC will give out snacks for students working at the library known as “work hard, play hard.”
  • Feb. 18: A dodgeball game will be held from 5:30-9 p.m. to celebrate Chico State Spirit Day.
  • Feb. 19: A Chico love week social media recap.

Tabling will be conducted throughout the week, located at the gauntlet, near Siskiyou Hall where members of the SPC will collect canned food for Hungry Wildcat Food Pantry.

SPC President

Brenda Gutierrez, president of the student philanthropy council. Photo courtesy of Student Philanthropy Council.

“The goal of love week is to educate people about food security, issues in our community and to just spread some love,” said Brenda Gutierrez, president of SPC.

Jafet Serrato can be reached at newseditor@theorion.com or @jafetserrato on Twitter.

Love week events on campus