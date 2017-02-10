The student news site of California State University, Chico

New exhibits open at Gateway Science Museum

New Exhibit opening at the Gateway Science Museum. Photo courtesy of: Gateway Science Museum

Daniel Wright
February 10, 2017
Filed under Breaking News, Campus, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Gateway Science Museum is opening three new exhibits to run through May 7.

“Design Zone invites visitors behind the scenes to explore how creative problem solvers … use math to achieve remarkable results,” according to a Chico State news release.

Design Zone is a hands-on interactive exhibit featuring three distinct zones. Each teaching discusses the importance of science and math in creative design.

The museum is also unveiling Delta Grandeur, which is an exhibit that reveals and celebrates the endangered ecosystem of the California Delta.

Our Oceans Edge, the third exhibit, created by Jasmine Swope, is a collection of black and white photos of California’s coastline and marine parks.

“(I want to) encourage people to get out and support the Gateway because it is such a great place for learning for all ages,” said Sean Murphy, public affairs specialist for Gateway Museum.

The Gateway Science Museum is located at 625 Esplanade, near Bidwell Mansion. Its hours are Wednesday to Sunday, from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free for museum members, $5 for students and children and $7 for adults.

Daniel Wright can be reached at newseditor@theorion.com or @danny_w_chico on Twitter.

Print Friendly

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




  • New exhibits open at Gateway Science Museum

    Breaking News

    Reported rape at Kappa Sigma house investigation ongoing, UPD Chief says

  • New exhibits open at Gateway Science Museum

    Breaking News

    Rape reported at Kappa Sigma fraternity

  • New exhibits open at Gateway Science Museum

    Arts & Entertainment

    Photo of the day

  • New exhibits open at Gateway Science Museum

    Columns

    OrionScopes: Week of Feb. 6

  • New exhibits open at Gateway Science Museum

    Administration

    Students and faculty gather to protest tuition hikes

  • New exhibits open at Gateway Science Museum

    Administration

    Chico State to pay former employee to work elsewhere

  • New exhibits open at Gateway Science Museum

    Columns

    Surviving as a vegan in college

  • New exhibits open at Gateway Science Museum

    Columns

    #WomensMarch was disappointing

  • New exhibits open at Gateway Science Museum

    Columns

    Rightfully marching on

  • New exhibits open at Gateway Science Museum

    Community

    Marchers fill Chico streets

The student news site of California State University, Chico
New exhibits open at Gateway Science Museum