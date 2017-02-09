Photo of the day

Dominique Parkin signs up for the WORD poetry slam at the BMU this evening.

Despite the harsh wind today, the Draw Art Do Art club sells artwork made by Chico State students to raise money for the Art Education Program.



From left to right: senior Marie Fox, is a double major in art education and art studio and senior Lisa Abbott is completes her credentials in art education. (Photo Credit: Floritzel Salvador)

Feb. 7 - Senior psychology major Hanna Jones works on her glass blowing project in the Arts and Humanities building with help from graduate student Dave Piper. (Photo Credit: Natasha Doron)

Feb. 3 - Sophomore liberal studies and art education major Gisela Ramirez works on her ceramics project. In the beginning of the semester, she created sketches of an intertwined sun and moon, which she hopes to bring to life with her artistic abilities. (Photo credit: Natasha Doron)

Feb. 1 - Chico State's Students for Quality Education protest against the 5 percent increase in tuition that is said to be discussed on Feb. 1 by the Board of Trustees in Long Beach in front of Kendall Hall. Photo credit: Floritzel Salvador

Jan. 31 - Third year anthropology major Ashley Mcgraw creates an animal horn for her first assignment in the ceramics studio. Photo credit: Cortneanne Campbell

Jan. 27 - B.F.A interior architecture major Jason Snedeker gets an early start on his preliminary sketches for his corporate design studio, a semester long project. Photo credit: Natasha Doron

Jan. 25 - Student Eddie Flores admires one of the many photos in the BFA gallery located in Ayers Hall. Photo credit: Lexi Hoedt

Jan. 24 - Junior management major Noah Villegas picks up a new pair of headphones at the A.S. Bookstore to get him through the new semester. Photo credit: Franky Renteria

Dec. 9 - Ceramics students sell the various types of pottery they've created during this semester. Photo credit: Cortneanne Campbell

Dec. 6 - Senior nutrition sciences major Haley Gordon relieves some stress at the petting zoo set up in front of the Wildcat Recreation Center. Photo credit: Jordan Rodrigues

Nov. 28 - The cold is not stopping Dalton McBride, a senior recreation therapy and Spanish major, from attempting a 16-foot bungee pole vault. Photo credit: Jae Siqueiros

Nov. 18 - Members of the Orientation & New Student program pose with Willie the Wildcat for Spring Orientation. Photo credit: Cortneanne Campbell

Nov. 17 - Business management major Hailey Miller observes "The Creatures In My Head" piece at the TABOO art show this evening. Photo credit: Franky Renteria

Nov. 16 - On Glenn lawn, flags were bound into the ground to honor the lives lost due to acts of violence against transgender and gender variant people.

Nov. 15 - Senior graphic design major Marc Strohwig hand bounds a book for a publication design class. Photo credit: Jordan Rodrigues

Nov. 14 - International education week kicked off by recognizing Chico State's Visiting Scholars. International Affairs Office also celebrated Chico State's No. 2 ranking for the number of students sent abroad for a full academic year or longer. Photo credit: Jae Siqueiros

Nov. 9 - The 6th Street Center for Youth set up this couch surfing scene near the Merriam Library to make a point about youth homelessness. Photo credit: Sean Martens

Nov. 8 - Senior management and information systems major Vincent Le reminds students that this election is about more than just the president. "The only vote that's wasted, is a vote not used," he said. Photo credit: Jordan Rodrigues

Nov. 7 - Senior Bachelor of Fine Arts ceramics major, Caitlin Francis is hard at work, creating a new piece for her intermediate ceramics class. Photo credit: Jae Siqueiros

Nov. 4 - Nick Williams leads a tour group of prospective Chico State students through campus. Photo credit: Cortneanne Campbell

Nov. 3 - Students in the Plumas Hall studio get a lesson on product fashion photography from professor Aaron Draper. Photo credit: Franky Renteria

Nov. 2 - Sales manager at Altria Distribution Mindy Honea talks with Michael Bassetto, an exercise physiology major at this years career and internship fair at the BMU auditorium. Photo credit: Sean Martens

Nov. 1 - Junior computer animation major George Thao works on a class assignment in Chico State's wood shop. Photo credit: Jordan Rodrigues

Oct. 31 - Students drop pumpkins off of Butte Hall for local elementary school students to promote science on Halloween. Photo credit: Jae Siqueiros

Oct. 28 - Chico State students try to stay dry while walking to and from class in the early morning rain. Photo credit: Cortneanne Campbell

Oct. 27 - Senior graphic design major Tess Kaufman gets in the Halloween spirit and carves pumpkins for a class photo shoot. Photo credit: Franky Renteria

Oct. 26 - The Chico State Tiny House Club promoted their newest house on campus before shipping it to Habitat for Humanity. Photo credit: Sean Martens

Oct. 25 - Garrick Hargrove, an MFA in sculpture, works on his thesis project that explores what it's like to be biracial in America. Photo credit: Jordan Rodrigues

Oct. 24 - Today is the last day to register to vote, so throw on those rain boots and head down to the BMU Auditorium at 6 p.m. for the Wildcats Vote event. Photo credit: Jae Siqueiros

Oct. 20 - Professor Robert Herhusky and his students work on a beautiful piece in their glass blowing class. Photo credit: Jordan Rodrigues

Oct. 19 - The Associated Students Bike Cart Auction auctions off bikes from UPD that the Bike Cart refurbishes. Photo credit: Sean Martens

Oct. 18 - Noelle Santana, a senior and communication design major, showing off her skills with her lacrosse stick while promoting a fundraising event for the Chico State Women's Lacrosse team. Photo credit: Jordan Rodrigues

Oct. 17 - Senior recording arts and music industry major Darian Hagstrom taps away on his practice drum pad in front of Kendall Hall. Photo credit: Jae Siqueiros

Oct. 14 - Dave Piper (far right) advises Chico State students as they attempt intricate glass blowing techniques in the Arts & Humanities Building. Photo credit: Cortneanne Campbell

Oct. 13 - An Huang, a sophomore interior architecture major critiques some work in an open studio located in the new Arts and Humanities building. Photo credit: Franky Renteria

Oct. 12 - Dayton Allegra, a 20 year old construction management student at Chico State signs the "Before I Die" blackboard in front of the BMU. His post reads "Before I die... I want to go to Sweden." Photo credit: Sean Martens

Oct. 11 - Deisi Enriquez a senior studio art and art education major doing meticulous detail work on her mermaid themed ceramics piece. Photo credit: Jordan Rodrigues

Oct. 10 - Sophomore animal science major Connor O'Leary admires the view of Big Chico Creek from the newly re-opened Physical Science bridge connecting Holt Hall to the Physical Science Building. The bridge allows better access to campus in case of an emergency. Photo credit: Jae Siqueiros

Oct. 7 - Karanda Hyatt pets Chico Police Department K-9, Luna, at a Friday afternoon demonstration. Photo credit: Matthew Manfredi

Oct. 6 - Senior exercise physiology major Austin Fleming wraps up his shift at the Wildcat store before the weekend. Photo credit: Franky Renteria

Oct. 5 - Dillon Brown receives a sticker badge from a California Highway Patrol officer for wearing his seat belt at the "Campus Community Night Out" event held on Glenn Hall lawn. Photo credit: Molly Sullivan

Oct. 4 - Students from the Chico State Democrat club hand out free hot dogs at Trinity Commons to encourage students to vote for the city council positions up for re-election. Photo credit: Jae Siqueiros

Sept. 30 - Construction continues on the new Physical Science Bridge, it's estimated to be done by October. Photo credit: Cortneanne Campbell

Sept. 29 - Aaron Draper's applied photography and digital imaging course works on a splash demo in the Big Chico Creek on campus today. The splash of water is being captured in motion and then put into photoshop in order to be edited into photos. Photo credit: Franky Renteria

Sept. 28 - Kay Bennett and Sara Stinson of Action News Now, interview Chico State student Jerad Provost. Provost is speaking about the candlelight vigil hosted by the Black Student Union, which is being held at Trinity Commons today at 7:30 p.m. Photo credit: Sean Martens

Sept. 27 - First-year computer engineer major, Omar Alhajjiand and electrical engineer major Ali Algattan, take some time to get their heart rates up in a match of ping pong before getting back to their studies. Photo credit: Jordan Rodrigues

Sept. 26 - Students, faculty and staff gather for #BlackInChico protest on Monday afternoon at Trinity Commons. Photo credit: Jae Siqueiros

Sept. 23 - Third-year business and art major Kelsey Fernandez (left) and first-year biochemistry major Alyssa Beltran (right) discuss their weekend plans outside the Marketplace Cafe. Photo credit: Cortneanne Campbell

Sept. 22 - Junior nursing major Katelyn Alvarez gets a vaccine ready for flu shots in the Meriam Library breezeway. Photo credit: Franky Renteria

Sept. 21 - Nick Cunningham, a 20 year old music industry major checks out the newest art piece at the Jacki Headley Art Gallery. Photo credit: Sean Martens

Sept. 20 - A dragon and a knight prepare for an epic battle at the Dragons: Tails of Myth and Meaning Exhibition in the Museum of Anthropology, located on the first floor of the Janet Turner Print Museum. Photo credit: Jordan Rodrigues

Sept.19 - Senior studio arts major, Chris Michalik, works on his art piece in his advanced painting class. Photo credit: Jae Siqueiros

Sept. 15 - First year criminal justice major, Alejandro Michel shopping at the poster sale outside of the Bell Memorial Union. Photo credit: Franky Renteria

Sept. 14 - Junior political science major, Chris Reik, reads on campus before giving a presentation for his next class. Photo credit: Sean Martens

Sept. 13 - Junior civil engineering major, Juan Barrios, measures the distance from the stop sign to the curb to reference signs that control traffic and traffic safety around campus. Photo credit: Jordan Rodrigues

Sept. 12 - Irene Velasco-Pacheco, junior accounting major, heads to her early Monday class with coffee in hand. Photo credit: Jae Siqueiros

Sept. 9 - First year biology major, Nousheen Mahmud indulges herself in a romance novel called "The Japanese Lover" by Isabel Allende. Photo credit: Cortneanne Campbell

Sept. 7 - The Wildcat logo fills in with cans from donated students for Wildcats Can. Photo credit: Sean Martens

Sept. 6 - Seniors Franky Rentaria, Mark Grover and Gianna Passalacqua are headed to the Banshee after class to eat lots of food. Photo credit: Jordan Rodrigues

Sept. 2 - Psychology major and grad student Brittany Ingersoll walks down Chestnut Street on her way to the WREC before the three-day long weekend. Photo credit: Franky Renteria

Sept. 1 - Aaron Draper teaches students how to use the studio for the first time in Applied Photography and Digital Imaging course. Photo credit: Franky Renteria

Aug. 31 - Seniors Teresa Quintero and Nicholle Schmidt decide to jump the train in a last chance effort to get to class on time. Photo credit: Sean Martens

Aug. 29 - David Reeves, religious studies major, and Makina Jones, pre-nursing major, relax near Big Chico Creek between classes. Photo credit: Jae Siqueiros

Aug. 26 - Sabrina Gabriel, a junior agricultural science and education major, kicks off her Friday with a stroll through the George Petersen Rose Garden.

Aug. 25 - Senior entrepreneur major Charlie Conrad skates to class, awaiting the end of the week. Photo credit: Franky Renteria

Aug. 24 - Students representing the Chico State Christian Challenge tent, duel in a little bit of arcade basketball.

Aug. 23 - Students fill the bike racks in front of Butte Hall as classes are now in full swing. Photo credit: Jae Siqueiros

August 22- Senior Agriculture Business major, Tanner Walker checks his blackboard for assignments on his first, last day of school. Photo credit: Jordan Rodrigues

May 16 - If finals week has you stressed out, stop by the George Peterson Rose Garden and get some zen in your life. (Photo credit: Floritzel Salvador)

May 13 - Graduating students can pick up their cap and gowns until May 19 in BMU 008. (Photo credit: Ryan Corrall)

May 12 - Izzy Edwards, environmental science major, gets her zen on during her yoga class outside. (Photo credit: George Johnston)

May 11 - Students are practicing some juggling on the lawn outside of Kendall Hall. (Photo credit: Aurora Evans)

May 10 - Students are continuing to register people on campus to vote. If you haven't registered yet, stop by The Gauntlet. (Photo credit: Miguel Orozco)

May 9 - Graduating seniors can now pick up their gowns and graduation caps in BMU. (Photo credit: Floritzel Salvador)

May 6 - Joe Wills, director of Public Affairs for Chico State, tried on hats for the photo booth at the campus' farewell to President Zingg. (Photo credit: George Johnston)

May 5 - Caitlyn Francis and Madelynn Dubin, senior ceramics majors, have been selling their work to students in the Gauntlet. (Photo credit: Ryan Corrall)

May 4 - PATH Scholars are giving away free pizza in the Trinity Commons area to promote National Foster Care Awareness Month. (Photo credit: Aurora Evans)

May 3 - Jose Costa, senior agriculture major, measures the stem water potential in the trees on campus. (Photo credit: Miguel Orozco)

May 2 - The Office of Civic Engagement held their first annual Community-Campus Meet & Match today at the Creekside Courtyard. The goal of this event is to help build relationships with members of the community and students. (Photo credit: Floritzel Salvador)

April 29 - Lucy Fiore comes to the Meriam Library and reads books when her daughter works on the third floor. (Photo credit: George Johnston)

April 28 - Roxy is just one of the dogs tabling today for the Butte Humane Society. She is 3-months-old and is currently looking to be adopted. (Photo credit: Ryan Corrall)

April 27 - Alpha Epsilon Pi is working with Hillel, a Jewish student union, to raise money to increase genetic diversity for bone marrow transplants. For a small donation, you can throw a pie at one of these lovely faces. (Photo credit: Aurora Evans)

April 26 - Chico State seniors preparing to graduate can sign their names on a banner outside of the BMU today. (Photo credit: Miguel Orozco)

April 25 - Corinne Rhodes, senior health services administration major and blood drive volunteer, hands city councilman Randal Stone a card so he can donate blood. (Photo credit: George Johnston)

April 22 - Finals are coming! Jared Lunt, junior electronic engineering major, is using the whiteboards on the fourth floor of Meriam Library to study. (Photo credit: George Johnston).

April 21 - It's 75 degrees and a great day to sit by the Chico creek. (Photo credit: Ryan Corrall).

April 20 - The organization FARM is handing out one dollar bills to students who watch a documentary on how farm animals are mistreated. (Photo credit: Ryan Corrall).

April 19 - Michael Hawkins tables on campus every day to get students registered to vote. The registration date for this year's election is Oct. 15. (Photo credit: Miguel Orozco).

CADEC used chairs to symbolize deaths from prescription drug overdose. Photo Credit: Floritzel Salvador

April 15 - Flowers are blooming in the George Peterson Rose Garden this morning. (Photo credit: George Johnston).

April 14 - Alpha Omnicron Pi sells ice cream on campus to raise money for arthritis. (Photo credit: Ryan Corrall).

April 13 - The Student Philanthropy Club on campus raises money to improve aspects of campus that will benefit students. The club has raised over $4,000 so far. (Photo credit: Aurora Evans).

April 12 - Paul Zingg awarded Courtney Hudson the Glenn Kendall Public Service award and Steve Galloway the President's Academic Excellence award. (Photo credit: John Domogma).

April 11 - Butte Hall is decorated with a curtain of water bottles today in protest of single use water bottles being sold on campus. (Photo credit: Floritzel Salvador).

April 8- Students starting their morning by getting their coffee fix at Common Grounds Coffee (Photo Credit: George Johnston)

April 7 - Matt Castillo, junior music industry major, works on campus to register voters as Democrats. Castillo says that there have been an average amount of students showing up to register. (Photo credit: Ryan Corrall).

April 6 - The Career and Job Internship Fair is happening today in the Bell Memorial Union Auditorium. (Photo credit: Aurora Evans).

April 5 - Phillip Daley is the winner of the Chico Multi-collegiate Decathlon. (Photo credit: John Domogma).

April 4 - Outside of Butte Hall students can see a "Halt the Waste" sign to promote the Zero Waste Initiative. (Photo credit: Floritzel Sandoval).

April 1 - Safety crew works to remove trees near the physical sciences building to make campus safer. (Photo credit: George Johnston).

March 30 - KCSC is promoting their radio station outside of the BMU by selling cupcakes. (Photo credit: Aurora Evans).

March 28 - The Chico State Democratic club are tabling outside of the BMU to get students registered to vote in November. Allison Smith, senior Asian studies major (left), Logan Wolveston, senior public administration major (middle), and Jeremy Markley, senior political science major (right), are leading the club. (Photo credit: Floritzel Salvador).

March 25 - Austin Hamilton, senior mechanical engineering major, gets pied in the face multiple times by Emmanuel Ramirez, senior electrical engineering major, for Tau Beta Pi day outside of Langdon Hall. (Photo credit: George Johnston).

March 24 - Alpha Delta Pi is raising money for the Ronald McDonald house charity outside of the Bell Memorial Union by selling pancakes. Get them while they're hot! (Photo credit: Ryan Corrall).

March 23 - Student musicians with SOTA productions performed outside the Bell Memorial Union to kick off an event for the sustainability conference. (Photo credit: Aurora Evans).

March 22 - Kelly Linder, University Art Gallery curator, sits on artist Trevor Laguna outside of the Performing Arts Center. Laguna is doing an artistic representation of daily objects in human form. (Photo credit: John Domogma).

March 21 - Spring is officially here at Chico State. (Photo credit: Floritzel Salvador).

March 11 - Raindrops keep falling in front of Butte Hall on this wet Friday before spring break. (Photo credit: George Johnston).

March 10 - Neil Cronin, senior recreation administration major, is trying to get signatures to stop Associated Students from selling water bottles. Chico State BYOB advocates for free water and different forms of sustainability. (Photo credit: Ryan Corrall).

March 9 - The College of Agriculture is selling organic crops grown on the University Farm on campus. (Photo credit: Aurora Evans).

March 8 - Roger Ramirez (left), mechanical engineering major, and Khalid Alotaibi, project management major, table for CALMENA (Creativity and Adaptive Leadership in the Middle East and North America). The organization promotes cultural education, growth and leadership. They are currently also promoting self defense by giving students a discount for a class at Azad's Martial Arts Family Center. (Photo credit: John Domogma).

March 7 - The creek running through campus is at an all-time high after the heavy rain this past weekend. (Photo credit: Floritzel Salvador).

March 4 - After a few dry weeks, the blossoms outside Sylvester's Cafe soak up some much needed water. (Photo credit: George Johnston).

March 3 - Grab a hot dog at Pi Sigma Epsilon's fundraising booth in The Gauntlet. Patrick Wong, senior psychology major, is promoting the food in a festive costume. (Photo credit: Ryan Corrall).

March 2 - The Study Abroad fair is taking place in the quad outside of the BMU. Students can ask questions regarding the different programs and services. (Photo credit: Aurora Evans).

March 1 - Hana Jones, psychology and art studio major, is currently working on a project where she is making wax sculptures from paris molds, which are made from melted glass. Students work on this project in Robert Herhersky's glass design class in Ayres Hall. (Photo credit: John Domogma).

March 1 - Students can now get a close look at "Facewall," a mural on the side of the new Arts & Humanities building that displays 996 silhouettes of student faces. (Photo credit: Miles Huffman).