10 tips for Rush week

Fraternities and sororities gather in the breezeway on campus to promote rush week. Photo credit: John Domogma Fraternities and sororities gather in the breezeway on campus to promote rush week. Photo credit: John Domogma





Filed under Blogs, Columns, Opinion

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

1. Be yourself.

The best way to find your home away from home is by being true to yourself. Pick the house that makes you feel like you are at home. Choose the sorority that says, “Thank you for being you”.

2. Go in with an open mind.

Don’t go in with the mindset that you already know what house you want. You never know who you will click with.

3. Bring snacks.

Recruitment is a long process and you won’t get a chance to leave and eat.

4. Check the weather.

You never know if you’ll need an umbrella and rain jacket, so be prepared for a rainy day.

5. Be respectful.

The girls recruiting are just as nervous as you are. If you don’t feel like you are interested in that house, just have a nice conversation because there’s nothing more awkward than sitting in silence.

6. Ask questions.

The women recruiting at each house love when you ask questions about their sorority. Ask about their philanthropy and sisterhood or if they are involved with intramurals. You’ll get a great sense of the sorority this way.

7. Don’t mention the 4 B’s. Booze, Barack (politics), Bible and Boys.

You are told before recruitment that you aren’t allowed to bring these up so just don’t bring it up.

8. Dress to impress.

Wear the outfit that makes you feel the most confident. Consider that there might be rain. I recommend wearing shoes that are comfortable. You also will be walking a lot.

9. Remember to bring essentials.

A pack of mints, a tiny mirror and my lipstick were my survival kit. This prevented me from questioning if my breath smelled bad or if I have lipstick on my teeth.

10. Be confident.

Don’t feel nervous. If that means looking in the mirror and telling yourself that you are awesome, then do it! Promote your assets and let the women know who you are. Don’t be afraid to brag about yourself and your past accomplishments and your goals in life. This is your time to shine and to find your home away from home.

Katherine Feaster can be reached at newseditor@theorion.com or @theorion_news on Twitter.