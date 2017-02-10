The student news site of California State University, Chico

Albums of the Week

Wildheart - Miguel

Anna Porretta
February 10, 2017
Filed under Arts & Entertainment, Reviews

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Whether you prefer rock ‘n’ roll or rhythm and blues, these sexy albums with deep base, smooth falsetto and guitar riffs felt down in your chest will serve as the perfect soundtrack to your Valentine’s Day festivities:

AM (2013) – Arctic Monkeys
Indie Rock

Arctic_Monkeys_-_AM.png

AM - Arctic Monkeys

Hollywood Dreams (2015) – Miguel
R&B, Neo Soul

Miguel_-_WILDHEART.jpg

Wildheart - Miguel

Anna Porretta can be reached at artseditor@theorion.com or @theorion_arts on Twitter.

Print Friendly

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




  • Albums of the Week

    Arts & Entertainment

    Photo of the day

  • Albums of the Week

    Breaking News

    Reported rape at Kappa Sigma house investigation ongoing, UPD Chief says

  • Albums of the Week

    Breaking News

    Rape reported at Kappa Sigma fraternity

  • Albums of the Week

    Columns

    OrionScopes: Week of Feb. 6

  • Albums of the Week

    Administration

    Students and faculty gather to protest tuition hikes

  • Albums of the Week

    Administration

    Chico State to pay former employee to work elsewhere

  • Albums of the Week

    Columns

    Surviving as a vegan in college

  • Albums of the Week

    Columns

    #WomensMarch was disappointing

  • Albums of the Week

    Columns

    Rightfully marching on

  • Albums of the Week

    Community

    Marchers fill Chico streets

The student news site of California State University, Chico
Albums of the Week