Albums of the Week

Wildheart - Miguel

Close

Whether you prefer rock ‘n’ roll or rhythm and blues, these sexy albums with deep base, smooth falsetto and guitar riffs felt down in your chest will serve as the perfect soundtrack to your Valentine’s Day festivities:

AM (2013) – Arctic Monkeys

Indie Rock

Hollywood Dreams (2015) – Miguel

R&B, Neo Soul

Anna Porretta can be reached at artseditor@theorion.com or @theorion_arts on Twitter.