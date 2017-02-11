The student news site of California State University, Chico

New director in civic engagement

Photo credit: Daniel Wright

Daniel Wright
February 11, 2017
Susan Roll, Ph.D. took over as Director of Civic Engagement at Chico State at the beginning of this semester.

“As Director of Civic Engagement, Susan will work with faculty to enhance the civic component of their classes and form a bridge between campus and community for the creation of meaningful partnerships that enhance the well-being of the community,” a campus announcement stated.

The office of civic engagement wants to assist students to excel academically and become responsible members of a democracy.

Susan Roll is currently an associated professor at Chico State in the school of Social Work. She teaches undergraduate and graduate classes in policy, community, diversity and social justice,

Prior to receiving her Ph. D., she worked as a social work administrator for ten years focusing on domestic abuse and women’s health.

Daniel Wright can be reached at newseditor@theorion.com or @Danny_W_Chico on Twitter.

