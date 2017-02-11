New director in civic engagement

Susan Roll, Ph.D. took over as Director of Civic Engagement at Chico State at the beginning of this semester.

“As Director of Civic Engagement, Susan will work with faculty to enhance the civic component of their classes and form a bridge between campus and community for the creation of meaningful partnerships that enhance the well-being of the community,” a campus announcement stated.

The office of civic engagement wants to assist students to excel academically and become responsible members of a democracy.

Susan Roll is currently an associated professor at Chico State in the school of Social Work. She teaches undergraduate and graduate classes in policy, community, diversity and social justice,

Prior to receiving her Ph. D., she worked as a social work administrator for ten years focusing on domestic abuse and women’s health.

