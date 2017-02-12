Alternatives and app may solve parking permit issues





Many Chico State students question the amount of parking permits issued year-round and how their money is being allocated.

Reserved permits are sold on a one-to-one basis and general permits are sold on a two-to-one basis. “As a campus with limited parking and limited surrounding land to expand, there will always be a struggle to service all of our students, faculty and staff. Regardless of the different types of permits issued, we simply do not have sufficient parking spots for all,” Anna Magaña, Student Financial Services director said in an e-mail.

How much revenue does Chico State make from issuing Parking Permits?

– Around $1,000,000, take a look:

Eight lots on campus have parking for the campus “G” general permit. Parking structures and the stadium lot are popular locations, especially during peak hours.

Parking Tickets Issued-

Ways to get around Chico State and prevent parking tickets-

Familiarize yourself with the parking map and all other parking locations.

Utilize the city bus, free of charge with student ID.

Ride a bike.

Along with utilizing other sources, Chico State will be launching the very first parking payment solution for mobile technology. “The university is the first to try this type of solution in the city of Chico,” said Annabel Grimm, vice president for business and finance. The app will include built-in alerts and the ability to extend parking.

“The app is geared toward those using hourly/daily parking.. the hope is that the app will make paying for hourly/daily parking faster and more convenient,” Grimm said.

Alejandra Fraga can be reached at newseditor@theorion.com or @alifragster on Twitter.