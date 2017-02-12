The student news site of California State University, Chico

Chico State campus remains open during Oroville Spillway incident

President Hutchinson. Photo courtesy of Chico State.

Bianca Quilantan
February 12, 2017
Chico State campus and operations will remain open on Monday in light of the recent Oroville spillway situation, President Gayle Hutchinson said in a press release.

Safety of students and faculty, she said, is the university’s first priority. However, some university operations may be affected. Hutchinson also said the campus community will accommodate and support students affected by the evacuation.

“While the university will be open for operations on Monday,” Hutchinson said, “those in the impacted areas are not expected to report to campus and should contact their supervisors or professors at their earliest convenience, notifying them of their unexpected absence.”

Bianca Quilantan can be reached at newseditor@theorion.com or @biancaquilan on Twitter

