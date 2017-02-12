The student news site of California State University, Chico

Multiple evacuation centers available

Volunteers set up cots at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds evacuation center. Photo credit: George Johnston

Kayla Fitzgerald
February 12, 2017
Chico and Paradise are offering evacuation centers for those affected by the Oroville Spillway situation.

Current evacuation centers in Chico include:

Evacuees can head toward these places for shelter tonight. Nearly all hotels in Chico are full.

Kayla Fitzgerald can be reached at newseditor@theorion.com or @kaylafitz_20 on Twitter.

