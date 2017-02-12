Multiple evacuation centers available
February 12, 2017
Filed under Breaking News, Community, News, Showcase
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Chico and Paradise are offering evacuation centers for those affected by the Oroville Spillway situation.
Current evacuation centers in Chico include:
- Silver Dollar Fairground (at capacity)
- East Avenue Church
- Pleasant Valley High School gym
- In Motion Fitness parking lot
- Neighborhood Church
- St. John’s Church
- Grace Community Church
- Erickson’s Veterinary Hospital
- Elk’s Lodge
Evacuees can head toward these places for shelter tonight. Nearly all hotels in Chico are full.
Kayla Fitzgerald can be reached at newseditor@theorion.com or @kaylafitz_20 on Twitter.
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.