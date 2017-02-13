Top 10 campus resources rarely used





Chico State students are familiar with the Bell Memorial Union, the Wildcat Store and Meriam Library, but many do not know the full extent of the services available. Here are some resources available to all students.

1) The Career Center

The Career Center is available to all Chico State students from those currently enrolled to alumni, regardless of how long they are out of school. Megan Odom, the director of the Career Center, said the center is a place on campus with the goal of getting students a job and helping them succeed in their careers. “A lot of students need support. They need a game plan. They need to know where to start and the career center is the place to start,” Odom said. Income negation, mock interviews and cover letter support are just a few of the services the Career Center offers.

The Career Center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

2) UHUB

“The Hub is where you can catch films, entertainers, dances, concerts, banquets as well as leadership and academic activities,” according to the “Living In” handbook. UHUB holds various events on a weekly basis. When not holding events, it can be used as a study space or a place to hang out. It also offers free math and English tutoring Sundays from 2-8 p.m. UHUB is located between Whitney and Sutter Halls.

Open UHUB hours are Sunday through Thursday 2-10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 2 p.m. to midnight.

3) The Hungry Wildcat Food Pantry

Any student who identifies as food insecure can get a bite to eat and necessary personal hygiene products at the pantry. The pantry runs on donations and they are accepted in Kendall Hall.

There are two locations:

Kendall Hall, room 110, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Center for Healthy Communities, CalFresh Outreach Office, on 25 Main St., Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

4) The collaborative spaces in the Arts and Humanities Building

There are study areas located on the second and third floors of the building. The spaces are equipped with large flat screen televisions and floor to ceiling windows. There are also conference rooms that are available for use by students. All are equipped with TVs and internet access.

5) The Student Learning Center

The SLC offers tutoring to all Chico State students. The tutoring service is included in your fees and comes at no additional cost. You can visit the SLC at Student Services Center, room 340.

SLC tutoring hours are Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

6) The Gender and Sexual Equity Center at Chico State

GSEC is a student-run activist group that aims to further efforts in creating understanding and accepting of all sexual and gender identities on campus. They also provide various resources to students such as free contraceptives, tampons and lubrication. They also sell items like pepper spray for only $3.

GSEC is located in BMU room 004 and is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

6) The Meriam Library net study rooms

These reservable rooms are located on the first floor of the library. They can be reserved up to two hours in advance and offer a place for group study. Group study rooms on the second and third floor of the library do not have to be reserved and are used on a first-come, first-served basis.

Meriam Library hours are weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 11:45 p.m., and weekends from 10 am. to 9:45 p.m.

7) The Student Health Center

Chico State students can come to the Student Health Center for their health care needs. Services include free vaccinations for students, free testing for various ailments, contraceptives and other over-the-counter medications available at a cheaper cost compared to other known drug stores.

Student Health Center hours are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesday from 9:15 a.m. to 5 p.m.

8) Selvester’s Cafe

Nestled in between the Big Chico Creek and Kendall Hall, this cafe is a popular study location. While it is known for serving coffee, there are also many events held at the Creekside Conference Room.

Cafe hours are Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

9) ESL Resource Center

The ESL Resource Center offers tutoring services, English conversations and a safe place to hang out. The center is created to serve international students and heritage learners. On Fridays, the Conversation Hour is held from 4-5 p.m. in Arts and Humanities 206A. Everyone is welcome to come for conversation, games and activities.

ESL Resource Center hours are Monday to Friday 8 a.m. through 5 p.m.

10) Sutter Cafe

Located next to the Sutter Dining Hall, this facility primarily serves the on-campus residents at Chico State. However, it is available to all students. Sutter Cafe is the only restaurant on campus to open late.

Open Sunday through Thursday, 7 p.m. – midnight, and Friday through Saturday, 7-10 p.m.

