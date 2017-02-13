Man creeps around store to donate sperm

Chico Police Department

Call Type: Unregistered vehicle

Friday, 7:43 a.m., 601 El Varano Wy.

Male seen sleeping in truck parked on caller’s driveway.

Call Type: Suspicious Subject

Friday, 9:04 a.m., 50 Main St.

A man was banging on outside of the restroom doors and kicking it as well.

Call Type: Suspicious Subject

Saturday, 11:40 a.m., 130 Main St.

A homeless woman was yelling and cussing at customers in front of the patio area, police later came and arrested her.

Call Type: Possible Drug Activity

Saturday, 3:39 p.m., 401 Broadway St.

A caller tells police that there is a person selling “black and white,” at the tables.

Call Type: Suspicious Subject

Sunday, 10:56 a.m., 2044 Forest Ave.

Man tells a dispatcher that a manager at Walmart started following him inside the store and then started getting nervous and left the store.

Call Type: Shoplift

Sunday, 12:08 p.m., 2350 Forest Ave.

Two white males robbed a store taking tools with them and left their vehicle license plate disguised in order for surveillance not to notice their identity.

Call Type: Suspicious Subject

Monday, 5:45 a.m., 675 Manzanita Ct.

A female went inside a store and asked customers for money and drugs, she has previously been told not to come there.

Call Type: Camping

Monday, 9:05 a.m., 710 W. 7th St.

A man and his roommates reported a homeless person sleeping behind their apartment. The homeless man reportedly left during the day and returned at night, no disturbance or contact was made.

Call Type: Suspicious Subject

Tuesday, 8:13 a.m., 480 Posada Wy.

A woman was reported looking into vehicles and possibly checking to steal property.

Call Type: Drunk in Public

Tuesday, 9:03 a.m., 1354 East Ave.

A woman says she felt nervous working alone when a man was walking back and forth since 8 a.m., outside her work. The male came inside the building and told her that he would like to make a sperm donation.

Call Type: Domestic Dispute

Wednesday, 9:01 a.m., Broadway Street.

A housekeeper calls police telling them that a male is beating up a female above their front desk area since they could hear noise. The boss of the housekeeper tried to intervene, but the male went back in the room and shut the door, police have detained the male.

Call Type: Indecent Exposure

Wednesday, 10:05 a.m., Broadway Street.

An employee of a building asked to call police, because a man on the 7th street side exposed himself and urinated as well as defecate on the building. The male has been camping and disturbing the peace with foul language, he was still outside when police arrived.

Call Type: Vehicle Tampering

Thursday, 7:55 a.m., 2396 Esplanade

A male subject was reported in front of Taco Bell throwing rocks at passing vehicles.

Call Type: Domestic Violence

Thursday, 10:14 a.m., Marjorie Ave.

An ex-girlfriend and ex-boyfriend get into a verbal argument after the woman is slapped by the male and attempts to take her children to school.

University Police Department

Call Type: Petty Theft

Thursday, 6:43 a.m., Bell Memorial Union

A male subject wearing a hat and dark jacket on the east side of the BMU was attempting to take a bike apart.

Call Type: Suspicious Circumstance

Thursday, 10:58 a.m., Bell Memorial Union

A man was dropped off by an Uber service and told the driver that he would see him on the news for killing himself and that he was going to the Sacramento Airport.

Call type: Drunk in Public

Friday, 11: 12 p.m., UHUB

Resident was arrested after being caught drunk.

Call type: Elevator Malfunction

Saturday, 10:41 p.m., Whitney Hall

The elevator got stuck while in operation with multiple people inside.

Call type: Rape

Sunday, 3:12 p.m., Kappa Sigma Fraternity house

A rape was reported and a report was taken.

Call type: Elevator Malfunction

Wednesday, 5:46 a.m., Parking Structure 2, Nord Ave.

A man was found sleeping in the elevator.

Jafet Serrato can be reached at [email protected] or @jafetserrato on Twitter.