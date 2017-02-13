The student news site of California State University, Chico

Butte County Jail inmates evacuated

Butte County Jail inmates current location due to evacuation. Photo credit: Michele Fitzgerald

Kayla Fitzgerald
February 13, 2017
The Butte County Sheriff issued an evacuation plan for the Butte County Jail Sunday afternoon.

All inmates have been safely transported to Santa Rita Jail in Alameda County.

About 80 employees were involved in evacuating and transporting the inmates.

Transportation was provided by surrounding sheriff’s offices in Butte, Placer, Shasta and Tehama County. The caravan was assisted by the California Highway Patrol.

Inmates will return to the Butte County Jail when it is deemed safe for their arrival.

To contact transferred inmates, call (925)-551-6500 or visit their website.

Kayla Fitzgerald can be reached at [email protected] or @kaylafitz_20 on Twitter.

