Evacuation centers in need of supplies
February 14, 2017
Donations are needed to support evacuees at Chico shelters.
According to an email from public affairs, the shelters are currently in need of supplies, but do not need food donations at this time.
Those items include:
- New sweatpants for men, women and children
- New socks
- New towels
- New blankets
- Baby diapers (all sizes)
- Adult diapers (all sizes)
- Disposable cleansing cloths or wipes
- Toothbrushes
- Other toiletry items
- Mosquito repellent
- Hand sanitizer
- Small plastic bins to store personal items
- Office supplies
Donations can be dropped off at the rear of the Bidwell Presbyterian Church parking lot, near the Physical Science Building, on First Street.
The Silver Dollar Fairgrounds is in need of animal supplies.
Those needs include:
- Towels
- Blankets
- Grain-free puppy and dog food
- Disposable bowls
These items can be taken directly to the fairgrounds. More information regarding necessary supplies can be found here.
The North Valley Community Foundation and the Red Cross are accepting financial donations.
Kayla Fitzgerald can be reached at [email protected] or @kaylafitz_20 on Twitter.
