Evacuation centers in need of supplies

Silver Dollar Fairgrounds houses evacuees. Photo credit: George Johnston Silver Dollar Fairgrounds houses evacuees. Photo credit: George Johnston

Donations are needed to support evacuees at Chico shelters.

According to an email from public affairs, the shelters are currently in need of supplies, but do not need food donations at this time.

Those items include:

New sweatpants for men, women and children

New socks

New towels

New blankets

Baby diapers (all sizes)

Adult diapers (all sizes)

Disposable cleansing cloths or wipes

Toothbrushes

Other toiletry items

Mosquito repellent

Hand sanitizer

Small plastic bins to store personal items

Office supplies

Donations can be dropped off at the rear of the Bidwell Presbyterian Church parking lot, near the Physical Science Building, on First Street.

The Silver Dollar Fairgrounds is in need of animal supplies.

Those needs include:

Towels

Blankets

Grain-free puppy and dog food

Disposable bowls

These items can be taken directly to the fairgrounds. More information regarding necessary supplies can be found here.

The North Valley Community Foundation and the Red Cross are accepting financial donations.

Kayla Fitzgerald can be reached at [email protected] or @kaylafitz_20 on Twitter.