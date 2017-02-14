Wildcats win game two of double header





Filed under Baseball, Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Steven Baker strikes out nine at bat Sunday night against Simpson University Red Hawks, winning the second game of home opener, 4-1.

The game began with center fielder, Sonny Cortez stealing a base hit. Gelfand then walked two of the next three batters up.

Gelfand continued into the top of the second, with a runner on first and third. Gelfan let a batter walk for bases loaded. The game was paused as a Red Hawks batter was hit near the collarbone.

With the bases loaded and Gelfand still on the mound, it looked like this would turn into a big inning for Simpson. Wrong. It ended when the next batter grounding into a double play leaving the scored tied 1-1 heading into the bottom of the second.

The ’Cats brought in senior pitcher, Steven Baker, with two outs in the top of third to relieve Gelfand. Baker went five and a third striking out nine with no walks, no runs and only giving up two hits.

Baker faced just 17 batters in a little over five innings making quick work of Simpson. At the top of the ninth they brought in junior, Jae Wagner. He finished the game strong as the ’Cats ended the second game of its home opener with another win.

Christopher Hendrickson can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_sports on Twitter.