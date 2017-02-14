Break up Songs for every stage

If your relationship ended along with cuddling season or if your Valentine’s Day was a lonely one, you may be in need of a soundtrack for your sobbing.

Here at The Orion, we feel your pain. In order to help heal your romance wounds, we have curated a playlist specifically aimed at everyone recovering from a break up.

This playlist includes songs for every stage of a break up: from the sobbing stage, to the party phase and the best stage, bliss of accepting the break up.

Be sure to follow us and listen to the full playlist on Spotify.

Anna Porretta can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_arts on Twitter.