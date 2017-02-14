Humans of Chico State

"No one chooses to be a refugee. Oppressive violent systems create the conditions for global migration and forced displacement. I’m talking about slavery, colonialism, imperialism – straight up acts of violence rooted in dispossession and dehumanization at all levels. I am a refugee from Iran. My family migrated to the U.S. as a direct (disguised) result of U.S. imperialism. And what’s on my mind and in my heart right now is that…for several decades now, most folks that move to the U.S. from the global south or middle east, do so, because of the conflicts they must escape in order to survive. Violence in these areas emerge due to a legacy of European and U.S. colonialism and/or imperialism. Families are torn apart, lives are lost, suffering is at levels that pictures cannot capture. I imagine, in this troubling time, we will see a rise in the development of prisons that justify modern day slavery and the unjust confinement of even more black and brown bodies. I share this in the hopes that folks will feel me – and at the very least, I hope they work toward cultivation versus dispossession, and humanization as opposed to dehumanization. At my core, I hope folks for real, begin to show love toward oppressed peoples, and begin to take risks, put themselves in positions of loss, and recognize the difference between talking about social/racial justice and doing the work toward abolishing all systems of oppression. And so I will leave you with a quote by Gramsci from back in the day, who said, “The old world is dying, and the new world struggles to be born, now is the time of monsters.” For me, this quote right here, is hella relevant right now. With love and hope, Annie" Dr. Annie S. Adamian Assistant Professor School of Education Photo credit: Isaac Ramsour & Franky Renteria