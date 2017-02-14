The ‘Cats on a losing streak





The Wildcats has lost three games in a row and its grip on first place in conference, with its last game to the Cougars of Cal State San Marcos.

Junior guard, Jalen McFerren started out by scoring 9 of the ‘Cats first 11 points. The Cougars dominated the first-half with a 13-0 run, setting them up for a 32-25 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.

The ‘Cats took 33 shots in the first half and 16 from an 3-point range, made only 8 shots in the first half.

In the second-half the ‘Cats upped their game from the field and put pressure on the Cougars. McFerren, who finished the first half with 12 points, picked up where he left off grabbing 10 rebounds to give him a career high of 14 for the game.

However, Cal State San Marcos guard Ethan Alvano broke Wildcat hearts by answering with a 3 pointer of his own giving the Cougars a 59-58 lead with 2 seconds remaining.

The Wildcats loss is their 3rd straight and takes them to 18-6 on the year. They will look to bounce back in their next game on the road Feb. 16 against Stanislaus State.

