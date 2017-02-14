Student charged for threatening Chico State staff member

A Chico State student pled not guilty to threatening a public officer at his arraignment Feb. 2.

Ryan Shidyak, a 22-year-old public administration major, has been accused of threatening Sandy Parsons, the director of Student Judicial Affairs at Chico State, via email according to court documents.

He has also been charged with committing a felony while out on bail. Shidyak was already facing a prior felony charge after previously being arrested for allegedly assaulting his roommate with a shotgun in July.

His trial for both cases will be held on March 2 at the Butte County Superior Court in Oroville.

Bianca Quilantan can be reached at [email protected] or @biancaquilan on Twitter.