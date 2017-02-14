The student news site of California State University, Chico

Chico United protesters march against Trump policies

Protestors on the March against President Trumps actions in recent weeks. Photo credit: Isaac Ramsour

Kayla Fitzgerald and Isaac Ramsour
February 14, 2017
chicoUnited12.jpg

Protestors walking down Esplanade, in reaction to President Trumps Executive Orders Photo credit: Isaac Ramsour

chicoUnited2.jpg

Protestors smile as cars hook in support on a cold afternoon. Photo credit: Isaac Ramsour

chicoUnited6.jpg

Protestors gather and get ready to begin there march down Esplanade

chicoUnited1.jpg

Chico Police Department, were present as the protestors began to gather on Esplanade. Photo credit: Isaac Ramsour

chicoUnited8.jpg

Protestors on the March against President Trumps actions in recent weeks. Photo credit: Isaac Ramsour

chicoUnited10.jpg

There were many different signs at the protest Photo credit: Isaac Ramsour

chicoUnited11.jpg

Iraya Robles from the Indigenous Support Collaborative protests along with other locals. Photo credit: Isaac Ramsour

chicoUnited9.jpg

Protestors walking to the plaza in Protest of President Trump Photo credit: Isaac Ramsour

chicoUnited7.jpg

Protestor gather to discuss, the root and rules.

chicoUnited13.jpg

The long walk to the Plaza begins. Photo credit: Isaac Ramsour

chicoUnited4.jpg

Protestors, awaiting the arrival of others. Photo credit: Isaac Ramsour

Isaac Ramsour can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_news on Twitter.

