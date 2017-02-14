Chico United protesters march against Trump policies
Protestors on the March against President Trumps actions in recent weeks. Photo credit: Isaac Ramsour
Protestors walking down Esplanade, in reaction to President Trumps Executive Orders Photo credit: Isaac Ramsour
Protestors smile as cars hook in support on a cold afternoon. Photo credit: Isaac Ramsour
Protestors gather and get ready to begin there march down Esplanade
Chico Police Department, were present as the protestors began to gather on Esplanade. Photo credit: Isaac Ramsour
There were many different signs at the protest Photo credit: Isaac Ramsour
Iraya Robles from the Indigenous Support Collaborative protests along with other locals. Photo credit: Isaac Ramsour
Protestors walking to the plaza in Protest of President Trump Photo credit: Isaac Ramsour
Protestor gather to discuss, the root and rules.
The long walk to the Plaza begins. Photo credit: Isaac Ramsour
Protestors, awaiting the arrival of others. Photo credit: Isaac Ramsour
Isaac Ramsour can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_news on Twitter.
