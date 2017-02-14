Chico student housing guide

Pomona West

Pros:

Guaranteed parking

Good mail system

Washer & dryer in unit

Night security

Grounds well maintained

Pet-friendly

Cons:

Far from campus

If your check bounces, then you’re screwed

Security patrol will shut down parties

Landlords are strict

Cost: $393 per person per month

Pomona West is one of the cheaper options while still within walking distance of Chico State. Although management is strict, this is a great option for people who want to avoid the party scene.

Rating: 3.5





Campus Corner

Pros:

Close to campus

Quick walk to Safeway

Modern buildings

Washer & dryer in unit

Cheap rent

Cons:

Train shakes your apartment

Cost: $290 per person per month

These apartments come with several amenities and are close to campus. The only downside is that by being so close, the train shakes the building and the loud whistle might disturb light sleepers.

Rating: 4

Creekside Manor

Pros:

Parking spots guaranteed

Pool

Laundry room in unit

Huge bedrooms

Responsive to work orders

Well-kept grounds

Security gate

Cons:

Inefficient security

Expensive

Far from campus

Alcohol prohibited

No guest parking

Cost: $600 per person per month

Due to the high cost and distance from campus, some Chico State students would not be interested in this complex. Despite this, the area is well kept and the spaces provided are larger than most apartment complexes.

Rating: 3.5

AAA Properties

Pros:

Close to campus

Close to downtown

Washer and dryer in unit

Cons:

Lackadaisical management

Expensive

Cost: At least $600 per person per month.

AAA has many properties downtown so it’s close to campus, but comes with higher rent. The unresponsive landlords make it difficult for people to put in work orders and have their complaints heard.

Rating: 3

Rio

Pros:

Close to campus

Close to WREC

You will run into Hooch the cat

Cons:

Close to the train

Expensive

Cost: Ranging from $650 to $800 per person per month

While close to both campus and the WREC, the apartments are also close to the train tracks. It is a secure location, but the price is horrendous for most Chico State students.

Rating: 3

Chico College Housing

Pros:

Decently priced rent

Close to campus

Right next to Safeway and Bulldog

Tenant and guest parking included

Laundry room

Cons:

Loitering homeless people

Slack on work orders

Price: $440 per person per month

These properties are decently priced and close to campus, but the spotty management is an issue. Coupled with the homeless population that hangs around the area, the apartment might not be best for people who want a safer place to live.

Rating: 3

Paradise

Pros:

Close to campus

Close to Safeway

Right next to Bulldog Taqueria

Pet-friendly

Well-maintained grounds

Lots of parking

Pool

Washer and dryer in unit

Cons:

Outdated interior

Cost: $350 per person per month

Paradise is a great complex in Chico that seems to have everything. The location is close to a grocery store, coffee shop and campus. The rent is reasonably priced for a college student.

Rating: 4.5





Gateway Apartments

Pros:

Massive amounts of parking

Close to campus

Close to Safeway

Close to Star Liquors

Pool

Cons:

Outdated interior

Small patio area

Cost: $350 per person per month

These apartments are well-priced for their location and interior, but the small patio area allows neighbors to steal things. The building also looks somewhat outdated and tenants can rack up fees for paying late.

Rating: 3.5

CSU Living

Pros:

Nice looking

Modern

Close to campus

Responsive to work orders

Cons:

Homeless loitering

Unreliable security

Cost: $500 per person per month

CSU Living owns six large properties on Nord Avenue. Most include a washer and dryer in the unit. The area is nice and opens up to a trail that leads to campus, but there is a problem with homeless people loitering in the development. There have been issues with security, but the front office is usually good at responding to tenant grievances.

Rating: 3.5

Katherine Glennon can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_news on Twitter.