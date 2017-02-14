The student news site of California State University, Chico

Chico student housing guide

This is one of CSU Living's properties, The Timbers.

This is one of CSU Living's properties, The Timbers.

Katharine Glennon
February 14, 2017
Filed under Columns, Opinion

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Pomona West

Pros:

  • Guaranteed parking
  • Good mail system
  • Washer & dryer in unit
  • Night security
  • Grounds well maintained
  • Pet-friendly

Cons:

  • Far from campus
  • If your check bounces, then you’re screwed
  • Security patrol will shut down parties
  • Landlords are strict

Cost: $393 per person per month

Pomona West is one of the cheaper options while still within walking distance of Chico State. Although management is strict, this is a great option for people who want to avoid the party scene.

Rating: 3.5

IMG_2977.JPG

This is a picture from outside of Pomona West Apartments.


Campus Corner

Pros:

  • Close to campus
  • Quick walk to Safeway
  • Modern buildings
  • Washer & dryer in unit
  • Cheap rent

Cons:

  • Train shakes your apartment

Cost: $290 per person per month

These apartments come with several amenities and are close to campus. The only downside is that by being so close, the train shakes the building and the loud whistle might disturb light sleepers.

Rating: 4

Creekside Manor

Pros:

  • Parking spots guaranteed
  • Pool
  • Laundry room in unit
  • Huge bedrooms
  • Responsive to work orders
  • Well-kept grounds
  • Security gate

Cons:

  • Inefficient security
  • Expensive
  • Far from campus
  • Alcohol prohibited
  • No guest parking

Cost: $600 per person per month

Due to the high cost and distance from campus, some Chico State students would not be interested in this complex. Despite this, the area is well kept and the spaces provided are larger than most apartment complexes.

Rating: 3.5

AAA Properties

Pros:

  • Close to campus
  • Close to downtown
  • Washer and dryer in unit

Cons:

  • Lackadaisical management
  • Expensive

Cost: At least $600 per person per month.

AAA has many properties downtown so it’s close to campus, but comes with higher rent. The unresponsive landlords make it difficult for people to put in work orders and have their complaints heard.

Rating: 3

Rio

Pros:

  • Close to campus
  • Close to WREC
  • You will run into Hooch the cat

Cons:

  • Close to the train
  • Expensive

Cost: Ranging from $650 to $800 per person per month

While close to both campus and the WREC, the apartments are also close to the train tracks. It is a secure location, but the price is horrendous for most Chico State students.

Rating: 3

Chico College Housing

Pros:

  • Decently priced rent
  • Close to campus
  • Right next to Safeway and Bulldog
  • Tenant and guest parking included
  • Laundry room

Cons:

  • Loitering homeless people
  • Slack on work orders

Price: $440 per person per month

These properties are decently priced and close to campus, but the spotty management is an issue. Coupled with the homeless population that hangs around the area, the apartment might not be best for people who want a safer place to live.

Rating: 3

Paradise

Pros:

  • Close to campus
  • Close to Safeway
  • Right next to Bulldog Taqueria
  • Pet-friendly
  • Well-maintained grounds
  • Lots of parking
  • Pool
  • Washer and dryer in unit

Cons:

  • Outdated interior

Cost: $350 per person per month

Paradise is a great complex in Chico that seems to have everything. The location is close to a grocery store, coffee shop and campus. The rent is reasonably priced for a college student.

Rating: 4.5

IMG_0261.JPG

This is Paradise off of Nord.


Gateway Apartments

Pros:

  • Massive amounts of parking
  • Close to campus
  • Close to Safeway
  • Close to Star Liquors
  • Pool

Cons:

  • Outdated interior
  • Small patio area

Cost: $350 per person per month

These apartments are well-priced for their location and interior, but the small patio area allows neighbors to steal things. The building also looks somewhat outdated and tenants can rack up fees for paying late.

Rating: 3.5

IMG_0264.JPG

This is Gateway Apartments.

CSU Living

Pros:

  • Nice looking
  • Modern
  • Close to campus
  • Responsive to work orders

Cons:

  • Homeless loitering
  • Unreliable security

Cost: $500 per person per month

CSU Living owns six large properties on Nord Avenue. Most include a washer and dryer in the unit. The area is nice and opens up to a trail that leads to campus, but there is a problem with homeless people loitering in the development. There have been issues with security, but the front office is usually good at responding to tenant grievances.

Rating: 3.5

Katherine Glennon can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_news on Twitter.

Print Friendly

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




  • Chico student housing guide

    Columns

    OrionScopes: week of Feb. 13

  • Chico student housing guide

    Breaking News

    Oroville Spillway crisis unfolds

  • Chico student housing guide

    Arts & Entertainment

    Photo of the day

  • Chico student housing guide

    Breaking News

    Oroville evacuees returning home

  • Chico student housing guide

    Breaking News

    Oroville Spillway evacuation order lowered to warning

  • Chico student housing guide

    Breaking News

    BREAKING: Updates on Oroville Spillway damage and evacuations

  • Chico student housing guide

    Breaking News

    Oroville evacuees adjust to life in shelter

  • Chico student housing guide

    Breaking News

    Spillway evacuations continue, federal government involved

  • Chico student housing guide

    Breaking News

    Multiple evacuation centers available

  • Chico student housing guide

    Breaking News

    Silver Dollar Fairgrounds becomes shelter for Oroville evacuees

The student news site of California State University, Chico
Chico student housing guide