Chico student housing guide
Pomona West
Pros:
- Guaranteed parking
- Good mail system
- Washer & dryer in unit
- Night security
- Grounds well maintained
- Pet-friendly
Cons:
- Far from campus
- If your check bounces, then you’re screwed
- Security patrol will shut down parties
- Landlords are strict
Cost: $393 per person per month
Pomona West is one of the cheaper options while still within walking distance of Chico State. Although management is strict, this is a great option for people who want to avoid the party scene.
Rating: 3.5
Campus Corner
Pros:
- Close to campus
- Quick walk to Safeway
- Modern buildings
- Washer & dryer in unit
- Cheap rent
Cons:
- Train shakes your apartment
Cost: $290 per person per month
These apartments come with several amenities and are close to campus. The only downside is that by being so close, the train shakes the building and the loud whistle might disturb light sleepers.
Rating: 4
Creekside Manor
Pros:
- Parking spots guaranteed
- Pool
- Laundry room in unit
- Huge bedrooms
- Responsive to work orders
- Well-kept grounds
- Security gate
Cons:
- Inefficient security
- Expensive
- Far from campus
- Alcohol prohibited
- No guest parking
Cost: $600 per person per month
Due to the high cost and distance from campus, some Chico State students would not be interested in this complex. Despite this, the area is well kept and the spaces provided are larger than most apartment complexes.
Rating: 3.5
AAA Properties
Pros:
- Close to campus
- Close to downtown
- Washer and dryer in unit
Cons:
- Lackadaisical management
- Expensive
Cost: At least $600 per person per month.
AAA has many properties downtown so it’s close to campus, but comes with higher rent. The unresponsive landlords make it difficult for people to put in work orders and have their complaints heard.
Rating: 3
Rio
Pros:
- Close to campus
- Close to WREC
- You will run into Hooch the cat
Cons:
- Close to the train
- Expensive
Cost: Ranging from $650 to $800 per person per month
While close to both campus and the WREC, the apartments are also close to the train tracks. It is a secure location, but the price is horrendous for most Chico State students.
Rating: 3
Chico College Housing
Pros:
- Decently priced rent
- Close to campus
- Right next to Safeway and Bulldog
- Tenant and guest parking included
- Laundry room
Cons:
- Loitering homeless people
- Slack on work orders
Price: $440 per person per month
These properties are decently priced and close to campus, but the spotty management is an issue. Coupled with the homeless population that hangs around the area, the apartment might not be best for people who want a safer place to live.
Rating: 3
Paradise
Pros:
- Close to campus
- Close to Safeway
- Right next to Bulldog Taqueria
- Pet-friendly
- Well-maintained grounds
- Lots of parking
- Pool
- Washer and dryer in unit
Cons:
- Outdated interior
Cost: $350 per person per month
Paradise is a great complex in Chico that seems to have everything. The location is close to a grocery store, coffee shop and campus. The rent is reasonably priced for a college student.
Rating: 4.5
Gateway Apartments
Pros:
- Massive amounts of parking
- Close to campus
- Close to Safeway
- Close to Star Liquors
- Pool
Cons:
- Outdated interior
- Small patio area
Cost: $350 per person per month
These apartments are well-priced for their location and interior, but the small patio area allows neighbors to steal things. The building also looks somewhat outdated and tenants can rack up fees for paying late.
Rating: 3.5
CSU Living
Pros:
- Nice looking
- Modern
- Close to campus
- Responsive to work orders
Cons:
- Homeless loitering
- Unreliable security
Cost: $500 per person per month
CSU Living owns six large properties on Nord Avenue. Most include a washer and dryer in the unit. The area is nice and opens up to a trail that leads to campus, but there is a problem with homeless people loitering in the development. There have been issues with security, but the front office is usually good at responding to tenant grievances.
Rating: 3.5
Katherine Glennon can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_news on Twitter.
