Valentine’s Day? More like Champions League Day





Filed under Soccer, Sports

If you didn’t have a significant other or your friends weren’t into the idea of celebrating Valentine’s Day, do not fret there is something that can fill the void in your heart.

After two months of inactivity the highly competitive and highly watched UEFA Champions League resumes with the round of 16.

You may be asking yourself how this soccer competition would possibly make you feel better when all you see around you is happy couples and friends celebrating Valentine’s Day, well the answer is easy. Nowhere else in the world will you be able to see the top soccer teams from all the top soccer leagues in Europe go head-to-head.

The beauty of the competition is in the game. No wins are guaranteed and on any given day the underdog can beat the favorite. On paper, you may have the better team but out on the field, it is a different story.

The Champions League is known for providing amazing moments. Moments so incredible that after watching them you can’t help but ask, “did that just happen?” Moments like that one night in Istanbul when Liverpool from England managed to come back from being down 0-3 to tying the game and eventually winning the championship after a penalty shootout against AC Milan from Italy.

On Feb. 7, French heavyweights Paris Saint-German took on FC Barcelona of Spain. Any soccer fan can tell you the heavy favorite to win the game was and is Barcelona. That’s the team with the all mighty Leonel Messi and as they have shown in the past they are always a favorite to win the competition. But this year will be different. PSG shocked the world when they came away with a 4-0 win over Messi and Barcelona. This isn’t the first time that Barcelona got beat by a large margin, they suffered a similar fate against FC Bayern Munich of Germany before, but it was more surprising because in the past Barca have been able to easily handle PSG.

It is moments like these that make watching the competition worthwhile and it’s those same moments that keep fans glued to their screens.

So if you’re tired of watching all the happy couples and friends celebrating Valentine’s Day, turn on your TV and look up the Champions League. It won’t disappoint. And it sure beats thinking about how lonely you might be .

Carlos Islas can be reached at [email protected] or @cIslasreports on Twitter.