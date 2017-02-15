Emergency crews making progress on Spillway

Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea, reiterated that the situation at the Oroville Dam continues to be an emergency in Wednesday’s press conference.

Honea, along with the Director of Water Resources, Bill Croyle, urged the public to prepare for another emergency evacuation if the situation worsens.

Croyle was optimistic about the situation at the dam and the progress the construction crews were making. He stated that the dam’s structure was safe and the Spillway had been stable for several days now.

There is some worry of the forecasted storms currently moving into Oroville. The Spillway is currently releasing over a 100,000 cubic feet of water a second, and the storms are projected to bring in 45,000 cubic feet of water.

The Department of Water resources is looking to decrease the rate of water leaving the Spillway.

“(We are) doing everything we can do to reduce the threat to the public,” commented Bill Croyle at Wednesday’s press conference.

Daniel Wright can be reached at [email protected] or @Danny_W_Chico on Twitter.