Valentine’s day car theft

On two separate incidents, University Police responded to property crimes concerning burgled and stolen vehicles, near campus.

On Feb. 13, UPD responded to University Village where one car had been stolen just after midnight, and a second car had been vandalized in a suspected burglary.

Security footage of the incident showed a “white male adult who was wearing a black hooded jacket or sweatshirt, and blue jeans. The same suspect committed both crimes,” stated a UPD notice.

A second incident occurred Tuesday the 14, at Chico State ‘A-Lot’, on West Sacramento Ave. and Warner St. Several vehicles were either vandalized or burglarized, and one vehicle was reported stolen.

These crimes are suspected to have taken place overnight between Feb. 13 and Feb. 14 per a UPD notice.

UPD currently does not have a suspect for these crimes and are unsure if the two are connected.

Daniel Wright can be reached at [email protected] or @Danny_W_Chico on Twitter.