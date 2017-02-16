Ceremonial dedication to the Valene L. Smith Museum of Anthropology

The ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly expanded Valene L. Smith Museum of Anthropology took place Tuesday.

A tribute and dedication to Valene L. Smith’s work was celebrated along with her 91st birthday. Smith is a greatly merited faculty member in the Department of Anthropology, and a long-time supporter of the museum.

Dr. Smith’s research and generous support of the museum of anthropology is important and helps forward the core mission of the College of Behavioral Science to provide students world class education.

“I’m thrilled because this is a wonderful location. Northern California is growing. Museums are increasing in popularity, and having a far greater influence on the development of education and even on people’s lives,” Smith said.

Expanding the museum has been a vision of Dr. Smith’s to encourage the training and preparation of museum studies. Her goal is to help students engage and understand cultural heritage.

“I feel really honored and that this event is something really special. I was really glad to be a part of it. Being a student of anthropology and museum studies, (and) being able to see this place expand will allow us to be able to do so much more with what we’re already learning. (It) is a fantastic opportunity and to celebrate it with Valene on her birthday just makes it so much more special,” said Dominique Herrera, Chico State anthropology major.

“Thank you Dr. Smith for your vision and for pushing us to think bigger and transform more lives on this campus and in the communities that we proudly serve,” said President Gayle E. Hutchinson.

Jacqueline Morales can be reached at [email protected] or @jackie_theorion on Twitter.