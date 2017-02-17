The student news site of California State University, Chico

No new relationships

Anna Porretta
February 17, 2017
Filed under Arts & Entertainment, Reviews

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Valentine’s Day not go as planned? For those of who are finding themselves single as relationship season comes to a close, these albums are a perfect soundtrack to the stages of getting over an ex:

Lemonade (2016)
Beyonce
R&B

220px-Beckseachange.jpg

Sea Change (2002)
Beck
Alt Rock * Sadcore

lemonade.jpg

Anna Porretta can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_arts on Twitter.

Print Friendly

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




  • No new relationships

    Arts & Entertainment

    Photo of the day

  • No new relationships

    Columns

    OrionScopes: week of Feb. 13

  • No new relationships

    Breaking News

    Oroville Spillway crisis unfolds

  • No new relationships

    Breaking News

    Oroville evacuees returning home

  • No new relationships

    Breaking News

    Oroville Spillway evacuation order lowered to warning

  • No new relationships

    Breaking News

    BREAKING: Updates on Oroville Spillway damage and evacuations

  • No new relationships

    Breaking News

    Oroville evacuees adjust to life in shelter

  • No new relationships

    Breaking News

    Spillway evacuations continue, federal government involved

  • No new relationships

    Breaking News

    Multiple evacuation centers available

  • No new relationships

    Breaking News

    Silver Dollar Fairgrounds becomes shelter for Oroville evacuees

The student news site of California State University, Chico
No new relationships