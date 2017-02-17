The student news site of California State University, Chico

No-bake peppermint bark makes a cheap and tasty treat

Peppermint bark. Photo credit: Brandi Gualco

Peppermint bark. Photo credit: Brandi Gualco

Brandi Gualco
February 17, 2017
Filed under Columns, Opinion

This recipe will take you less than 30 minutes and cost less than $10. Here you go!

Directions:

1. Find a square medium size glass or metal pan and cover with wax paper. Set aside.

2. Melt the white chocolate in a glass bowl for one minute at medium power. Stir at 30 seconds, and then continue to microwave.

3. Once completely melted, transfer to the glass over the wax paper. Sprinkle desired peppermint.

4. Let white chocolate cool in refrigerator for 10 minutes.

5. Melt the milk chocolate in a glass bowl for one minute at medium power. Stir at 30 seconds, and then continue to microwave.

6. Transfer milk chocolate onto cooled white chocolate and sprinkle with desired amount of peppermint.

7. Let milk chocolate cool on top of white chocolate for 10 minutes.

8. Once cooled remove bark from wax paper and cut into squares with a knife or break apart.

9. Enjoy with milk!

Ingredients:

°1lb white chocolates chips

°1lb milk chocolate chips

°Crushed peppermint candy

°M&M candies (optional)

Brandi Gualco can be reached at opinioneditor@theorion.com or @TheOrion_News on Twitter.

