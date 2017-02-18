Heineken caught for illegal marketing

The Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control has reached a settlement with Heineken after the recent illegal marketing scheme.

The campaign directed consumers to a separate site to obtain a coupon code, after registering on a Heineken website. If customers followed instructions, they were prompted with a free beer coupon.

After discussing this ad campaign, the ABC advised Heineken, but they proceeded to post the advertisement anyways.

“… Heineken allowed the illegal marketing scheme to persist for several weeks,” states a recent press release.

If Heineken refuses to comply with the $30,000 settlement, they will face a 45 day suspension from the ABC.

Kayla Fitzgerald can be reached at newseditor@theorion.com or @kaylafitz_20 on Twitter.