Man caught masturbating in park
February 19, 2017
Filed under Breaking News, News, Police Blotter
Chico Police Department
Call Type: Indecent Exposure
Tuesday: 12:47, Peterson Memorial Dr.
Male subject found inside park masturbating.
Call Type: Suspect Circling
Wednesday: 12:30, 1900 Notre Dame Blvd.
Reporting person was working in the area and was approached by a subject who was trying to sell generations out of the back of his truck. Subject left the area.
Call Type: Suspicious Subject
Thursday: 9:23 p.m., Esplanade
Male subject was loitering in parking lot. Reporting person said he seemed “creepy.”
University Police Department
Call type: Vehicle Stop
Wednesday, 12:30, W. 2ND Ave and Warren St.
Vehicle Stop
Call type: Citizen Assist
Thursday 5:56 a.m., 600 Sacramento Ave
Wednesday, 12:30, W. 2ND AV and Warren St.
Welfare check.
Call type: Fire Alarm
Friday, 8:53 p.m. 500 Legion Ave
Fire Alarm
Call type: Bike Complaint/Enforcement
Saturday, 2:08 p.m. 300 Nord Ave, University Village
Biking complaint.
George Johnston can be reached at newseditor@theorion.com or @gjohnston786 on Twitter.
