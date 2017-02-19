The student news site of California State University, Chico

Man caught masturbating in park

Photo credit: Miles Huffman

Photo credit: Miles Huffman

George Johnston
February 19, 2017
Filed under Breaking News, News, Police Blotter

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Chico Police Department

Call Type: Indecent Exposure

Tuesday: 12:47, Peterson Memorial Dr.

Male subject found inside park masturbating.

Call Type: Suspect Circling

Wednesday: 12:30, 1900 Notre Dame Blvd.

Reporting person was working in the area and was approached by a subject who was trying to sell generations out of the back of his truck. Subject left the area.

Call Type: Suspicious Subject

Thursday: 9:23 p.m., Esplanade

Male subject was loitering in parking lot. Reporting person said he seemed “creepy.”

University Police Department

Call type: Vehicle Stop

Wednesday, 12:30, W. 2ND Ave and Warren St.

Vehicle Stop

Call type: Citizen Assist

Thursday 5:56 a.m., 600 Sacramento Ave

Wednesday, 12:30, W. 2ND AV and Warren St.

Welfare check.

Call type: Fire Alarm

Friday, 8:53 p.m. 500 Legion Ave

Fire Alarm

Call type: Bike Complaint/Enforcement

Saturday, 2:08 p.m. 300 Nord Ave, University Village

Biking complaint.

George Johnston can be reached at newseditor@theorion.com or @gjohnston786 on Twitter.

Print Friendly

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




  • Man caught masturbating in park

    Columns

    OrionScopes: Week of Feb. 19

  • Man caught masturbating in park

    Columns

    Liberals promote fascism

  • Man caught masturbating in park

    Breaking News

    Oroville Spillway crisis unfolds

  • Man caught masturbating in park

    Breaking News

    Oroville evacuees returning home

  • Man caught masturbating in park

    Breaking News

    Oroville Spillway evacuation order lowered to warning

  • Man caught masturbating in park

    Breaking News

    BREAKING: Updates on Oroville Spillway damage and evacuations

  • Man caught masturbating in park

    Breaking News

    Oroville evacuees adjust to life in shelter

  • Man caught masturbating in park

    Breaking News

    Spillway evacuations continue, federal government involved

  • Man caught masturbating in park

    Breaking News

    Multiple evacuation centers available

  • Man caught masturbating in park

    Breaking News

    Silver Dollar Fairgrounds becomes shelter for Oroville evacuees

The student news site of California State University, Chico
Man caught masturbating in park