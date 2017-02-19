Man caught masturbating in park

Chico Police Department

Call Type: Indecent Exposure

Tuesday: 12:47, Peterson Memorial Dr.

Male subject found inside park masturbating.

Call Type: Suspect Circling

Wednesday: 12:30, 1900 Notre Dame Blvd.

Reporting person was working in the area and was approached by a subject who was trying to sell generations out of the back of his truck. Subject left the area.

Call Type: Suspicious Subject

Thursday: 9:23 p.m., Esplanade

Male subject was loitering in parking lot. Reporting person said he seemed “creepy.”

University Police Department

Call type: Vehicle Stop

Wednesday, 12:30, W. 2ND Ave and Warren St.

Call type: Citizen Assist

Thursday 5:56 a.m., 600 Sacramento Ave

Welfare check.

Call type: Fire Alarm

Friday, 8:53 p.m. 500 Legion Ave

Call type: Bike Complaint/Enforcement

Saturday, 2:08 p.m. 300 Nord Ave, University Village

Biking complaint.

George Johnston can be reached at newseditor@theorion.com or @gjohnston786 on Twitter.