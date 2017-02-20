Bachelor of Social Work applying for impaction status

Close Dr. Vincent Ornelas smiles at the door of his office. Photo credit: Nicholas Feeley Dr. Vincent Ornelas smiles at the door of his office. Photo credit: Nicholas Feeley





Filed under Campus, News

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The Bachelor of Social Work is seeking to limit the number of students who will be accepted into the major after several semesters of overpopulation and reduced resources.

In the 2014-2015 school year the program was operating 35 percent over capacity. In the 2017-2018 school year the major will be operating 60 percent over capacity.

Starting in the 2018-2019 academic year, the School of Social Work will be using a more rigorous method of criteria when reviewing applications and accepting a fewer number of undergraduates. One criteria to take place will be a GPA review.

Students currently enrolled students will be not affected by the changes, said Vincent Ornelas, Bachelor of Social Work director.

Ornelas said he is working to make sure the transition goes smoothly.

BSW program professor, Pamela Johansen spoke out about the pros and cons of the program applying for impaction status.

“We will be able to get to know students again,” Johansen said.

“I think it will be a whole lot better, I have been here for 30 years and I was an undergraduate here in the ’70s,” Johansen said. The hardest part of the change that comes with impaction will be having to turn away students who apply in the future, according to Johansen.

Nicholas Feeley can be reached at orionnewseditor@gmail.com or @theorion_news on Twitter.