More than 50,000 homes could be affected if Oroville Dam fails

A new data analysis predicts 15,750 homes in Butte County could be damaged if the Oroville Dam completely failed.

The data brief provided by Alexandra Hayes includes the following counties:

· Colusa

· Glenn

· Sutter

· Yolo

· Yuba

A total of 50,047 homes would be in danger of flooding by the down flow of the tallest dam in the United States.

Costs are estimated to be around $13 billion in order to reconstruct those homes around Oroville, assuming that there is 100 percent destruction.

A separate list includes homes specifically by zip codes, along with the number of homes destroyed.

These cities are considered to be the most at risk.

“Only 12 percent are in a special flood hazard area,” said Alexandra Hayes in the CoreLogic data brief.

Jafet Serrato can be reached at newseditor@theorion.com or @jafetserrato on Twitter.