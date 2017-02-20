More than 50,000 homes could be affected if Oroville Dam fails
February 20, 2017
A new data analysis predicts 15,750 homes in Butte County could be damaged if the Oroville Dam completely failed.
The data brief provided by Alexandra Hayes includes the following counties:
· Colusa
· Glenn
· Sutter
· Yolo
· Yuba
A total of 50,047 homes would be in danger of flooding by the down flow of the tallest dam in the United States.
Costs are estimated to be around $13 billion in order to reconstruct those homes around Oroville, assuming that there is 100 percent destruction.
A separate list includes homes specifically by zip codes, along with the number of homes destroyed.
These cities are considered to be the most at risk.
“Only 12 percent are in a special flood hazard area,” said Alexandra Hayes in the CoreLogic data brief.
Jafet Serrato can be reached at newseditor@theorion.com or @jafetserrato on Twitter.
