The student news site of California State University, Chico

The Orion

More than 50,000 homes could be affected if Oroville Dam fails

Jafet Serrato
February 20, 2017
Filed under Breaking News, Community, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






A new data analysis predicts 15,750 homes in Butte County could be damaged if the Oroville Dam completely failed.

The data brief provided by Alexandra Hayes includes the following counties:

· Colusa

· Glenn

· Sutter

· Yolo

· Yuba

A total of 50,047 homes would be in danger of flooding by the down flow of the tallest dam in the United States.

Costs are estimated to be around $13 billion in order to reconstruct those homes around Oroville, assuming that there is 100 percent destruction.

A separate list includes homes specifically by zip codes, along with the number of homes destroyed.

Chart of affected cities

A chart showing the zip code and number of homes the Oroville Dam could damage if it collapses. Photo credit: Jafet Serrato

These cities are considered to be the most at risk.

“Only 12 percent are in a special flood hazard area,” said Alexandra Hayes in the CoreLogic data brief.

Jafet Serrato can be reached at newseditor@theorion.com or @jafetserrato on Twitter.

Print Friendly

Tags: , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




The student news site of California State University, Chico
More than 50,000 homes could be affected if Oroville Dam fails