Enloe to accept applications for Patient Ambassador program

Close Enloe Medical Center Photo credit: Marrion Charissa Cruz Enloe Medical Center Photo credit: Marrion Charissa Cruz

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Enloe Medical Center’s Volunteer Services will be accepting applications for its Patient Ambassador program until Feb. 23.

“Enloe is seeking compassionate, mature volunteers to visit patients at their bedside, provide emotional support, offer a listening ear and provide diversions, such as caring touch and access to healing arts,” according to a news release.

Patient Ambassador volunteer training takes several months, orientation and training begin April 11, and the second phase of training begins in September. Enloe requires a commitment of at least one year from volunteers.

“Patient Ambassadors are chosen for their personal attributes that align with Enloe’s mission,” the news release stated.

For more information visit their website.

Alejandra Fraga can be reached at newseditor@theorion.com or @alifragster on twitter