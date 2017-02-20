Campus remains open despite severe weather warnings

Flooding from nearby waterways causes road closures. Photo courtesy of Ryan Levi

Chico State plans to remain open through recent severe weather warnings.

According to a public affairs email, the University is keeping a close watch on the impact and patterns of the ongoing weather.

“We urge students and employees to use their best judgement and consider safety the top priority as you travel to school or work,” the email states.

People who are unable to reach campus should contact their professors in order to help accommodate their needs.

The Neighborhood Church and the Church of the Nazarene have opened as shelters for those affected by the floods.

For more information on road closures visit the Butte County, Glenn County and CalTrans websites.

Kayla Fitzgerald can be reached at newseditor@theorion.com or @kaylafitz_20 on Twitter.