Chico State Portal crashes over the weekend

An ITSS crash took down the authentification system late last week.

Blackboard Learn was still up and running, but the Chico State portal took a hit, leading students to believe their user names and passwords were wrong.

According to the IT team, many internet services were unavailable this weekend due to the system back up.

“The logging process on the server was stuck,” said Scott Kodai, manager of IT support services.

ITSS says the system continued to get backed up but they resolved all issues before school started on Monday.

Carly Campbell can be reached at [email protected] or @carlyorion on Twitter.