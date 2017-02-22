Protestors only succeed through boycotting





Filed under Columns, Opinion

Picket signs and marches are not enough to protest President Donald Trump. Attacking him on Twitter and with facts seem to roll off of him because with every mistake his followers continue to back him up.

The only way to be truly effective is to cut off the problem at the source. Stepping up the protests to influence businesses and industries through boycotts are the only way to get a clear message across that the real-estate mogul is not fit for the presidency.

No one needs to use this as an excuse to cut class and say that they are protesting paid education, but businesses that actively donate and support Trump shouldn’t be spared.

Here is a list of some of the companies that support Trump.

Macy’s

Bloomingdale’s

Lord & Taylor

Bed Bath & Beyond

Amazon

All of these retailers either support the Presidents message or have chosen to promote and sell products created by the Trump family. The #grabyourwallet movement charted out who and what to avoid in order to cease support of the Trump presidency. It also laid out a dialogue for shoppers that sends an impactful message in stopping the endorsement of Trump by these companies.

The dialogue explains the reason behind the boycott of a store, and the reason that a customer may be uncomfortable with the shop selling products created by Trump’s companies. By protesting at this level, people are actually able to have their voices heard, rather than being brushed off.

Besides retailers a couple other corporations that sponsor Trump are:

NASCAR

Universal Studio’s Hollywood

Welch’s

MillerCoors

New Balance

Hobby Lobby

Yes, it is difficult to protest some of these places. However, discontentment towards retailers carrying Trump products has already changed things. Several stores including Nordstrom and T.J. Maxx have already pulled the Ivanka Trump clothing line.

We can make a difference, and it’s not impossible. Spend your money somewhere else, and show Trump where the power really is.

Kyra Stemplinger can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_news on Twitter.